Movies on base through March 22

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: March 16, 2017

BELGIUM

 

SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; The Shack, 6 p.m.

 

 

ENGLAND

 

ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Shack, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Rings, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; A Cure For Wellness, 7 p.m.

 

 

GERMANY

 

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. SAT: Logan, 7 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, 7 p.m.

BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 5:30 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
THU: Get Out, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Split, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and The Beast (3-D), 3 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5:45 p.m.; John Wick 2, 2:30, 8 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11:15 a.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 5:15 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 2, 7:45 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5:45 p.m.; John Wick 2, 2:30, 8 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11:15 a.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 5:15 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 2, 7:45 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15, 5:30, 8:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:15, 9:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2:15, 8:15 p.m.; Get Out, 4:15 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11 a.m.; John Wick 2, 8:45 p.m.; Batman Movie, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Rings, 1:30, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 3:15, 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15, 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:15, 9 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2:15, 8:15 p.m.; Fist Fight, 12:45 p.m.; John Wick 2, 6 p.m.; Batman Movie, 12:45, 3:15 p.m.; Rings, 9:45 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 2, 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11:15, 5:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2:15 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:30 a.m.; John Wick 2, 5:30 p.m.; Batman Movie, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie,  11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Split, 7 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.; Patriot’s Day, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 4 p.m.; Split, 7 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 4 p.m.; Split, 7 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
WED: Logan, 6 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: The Shack, 7 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Logan, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. WED: Logan, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.

 

 

GREECE

 

SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

 

 

ITALY

 

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Get Out, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; The Shack, 6 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino
(free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: The Shack, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Patriots Day, 6 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

 

 

PORTUGAL

 

Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.

 

 

SPAIN

 

ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.

 

 

THE NETHERLANDS

 

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN
FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m.

 

 

TURKEY

 

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Resident Evil: Final Chapter, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 9 p.m. SUN: Resident Evil: Final Chapter, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.

 
