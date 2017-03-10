Quantcast
Movies on base through March 16

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: March 10, 2017

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 10 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Toy Story 3, 2 p.m. (free admission); Logan, 5 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 10 p.m. SUN: Tangled, 2 p.m. (free admission); Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Split, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 2 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SUN: The Space Between Us, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. MON: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Rock Dog, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 12:30 p.m.; Rings, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m. SUN: The Space Between Us, 12:30 p.m.; Split, 3 p.m. THU: Rings, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: The Space Between Us, 5:30 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 8:30 p.m. THU: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Rings, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; Rings, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, noon; Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; Rock Dog, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet
WED: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Rings, 8:30 p.m. THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Space Between Us, 8:30 p.m. FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Wick: Chapter 2, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Shack, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 2 p.m.; Split, 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 8 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m. WED: Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Great Wall, 9 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shads Darker, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rock Dog, 2 p.m.; Logan, 4:30 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 8 p.m.

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: The Shack, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 and 9 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, noon; Kong: Skull Island, 3 and 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 1 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 4 and 7 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 7 p.m. SUN: Logan, 4 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. MON: The Great Wall (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. THU: The Shack, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 6 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Logan, 3 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Shack, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 and 9 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; Kong: Skull Island, 2:35 p.m.; Logan, 5:35 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 8:50 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island, 1 and 6:55 p.m.; Logan, 3:50 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kinser
FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, 1 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. MON: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SUN: Logan, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. MON: Collide, 7 p.m. TUE: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. MON: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 1:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, 1:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. WED: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 1:30 p.m.; Collide, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 1:30 p.m.; Collide, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Casey
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 8 p.m. SAT: John Wick: Chapter 2, 5 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 7:30 p.m. SUN: The Shack, 5 p.m.; Get Out, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Shack, 7 p.m. WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry
THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; Fifty Shads Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m.

Humphreys
WED: Split, 6:30 p.m. THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 11 a.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, noon; Logan, 2 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 5 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Shack, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 7 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 3:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 and 8:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll
FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SAT: John Wick: Chapter 2, 3 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 3 p.m.; Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.

