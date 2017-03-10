Movies on base through March 15

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Logan, 6:30 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Rock Dog, 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; The Shack, 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7:45 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: The Shack, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.; Get Out, 10 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Shack, 10 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: The Shack, 7 p.m. SAT: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 6 p.m.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Logan, 6 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Split, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SUN: The Shack, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: The Shack, 6 p.m. THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. FRI: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m. MON: Split, 6 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Logan, 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; The Shack, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Gold, 11 a.m.; The Founder, 2, 7:45 p.m.; Get Out, 4:45 p.m. THU: Logan, 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; The Shack, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Gold, 11 a.m.; The Founder, 2, 7:45 p.m.; Get Out, 4:45 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:30 a.m., 2, 9 p.m.; John Wick 2, 3, 6 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m.; Get Out, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5, 8:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:30 a.m., 2, 9 p.m.; John Wick 2, 3 6, 8:30 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 11:15 a.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11:30 a.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong Skull Island, 2, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 3, 6:15 p.m.; John Wick 2, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m.; Get Out, 2:30 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11:30 a.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5:45 p.m.; John Wick 2, 2:30, 8 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 11:15 a.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 5:15 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 2, 7:45 p.m. TUE: Kong: Skull Island, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5:45 p.m.; John Wick 2, 2:30, 8 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 5:15 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; A Dogs Purpose, 2, 7:45 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Logan, 11:15 a.m., 2, 5:45 p.m.; John Wick 2, 2:30, 8 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 11:15 a.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 5:15 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 2, 7:45 p.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. THU: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 7 p.m.; Split, 10 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 4 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 7 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island, 1 p.m.; The Shack, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. WED: Split, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Split, 9 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. WED: Logan, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Get Out, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Split, 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. WED: The Shack, 7 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Fist Fight, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. SUN: The Shack, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. WED: Logan: The Wolverine, 7 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Logan, 6 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino
(free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: The Shack, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.; Patriots Day, 10 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; Collide, 6 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.
PORTUGAL
Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Logan, 7 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 4 p.m.; The Shack, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Logan, 7 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 4 p.m.; The Shack, 7 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: The Shack, 6 p.m. FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Split, 9 p.m. SUN: Logan, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m.
Join the conversation and share your voice.
Show Comments