Movies on base through June 29

Japan

Atsugi

THU: Up, 2 p.m. (free admission); Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 6 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 8 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5 p.m.; The Mummy, 10 p.m. SUN: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 2 p.m.; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 5 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 8 p.m. MON: Cinderella, 2 p.m. (free admission); Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 6 p.m. THU: Turbo, 2 p.m. (free admission); Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m.

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 1 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 6:30 p.m. THU: Alien: Covenant, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 9 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, 2 p.m.; The Mummy, 6:30 p.m.; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 9 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. MON: Cars 3, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 1 p.m.; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 6:30 p.m. WED: The Mummy, 1 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. THU: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 6:30 p.m.

Village

THU: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 1 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 1 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 5:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 8 p.m. SAT: Over the Hedge, 7:45 p.m. (free admission) SUN: Cars 3, 12:20 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 3 p.m. THU: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 1 p.m.

Benny Decker

Closed until July due to sound system update.

Fleet

WED: Cars 3, 5:30 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 8:30 p.m. THU: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 5:30 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 11:50 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, noon and 8:30 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 3 p.m.; Cars 3, 5:30 p.m.; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, noon; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 p.m.; The Mummy, 8:30 p.m. MON: Cars 3, 1 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 p.m.

Yokota

WED: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; The Mummy, 6 p.m. THU: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Long Haul, 2 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 6 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight, 2 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 5:30 p.m. WED: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m. THU: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)

WED: Beauty and the Beast, 11 a.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m.; Megan Leavey, 9 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 1:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5 p.m.; Rough Night, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Wonder Woman, 1:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5 p.m.; Rough Night, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Boss Baby, 11 a.m.

Okinawa

Foster

WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 7 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight, 1 and 8 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 4:30 p.m. MON: Wonder Woman, 7 p.m. TUE: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. WED: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. THU: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m.

Futenma

FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 9:40 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, noon and 4 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 7:40 p.m. SUN: Wonder Woman, 4 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 7:15 p.m. MON: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 7 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, 3 p.m.; My Cousin Rachel, 6:30 p.m. MON: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m. TUE: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 and 9:35 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, noon; Transformers: The Last Knight, 2:55, 6:20 and 9:50 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, noon; Transformers: The Last Knight, 2:55 and 6:20 p.m. MON: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. TUE: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m. WED: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. THU: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m.

Kinser

FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Cars 3 (3-D), 1 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 3:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 6:30 p.m. MON: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Fate of the Furious, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab

FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight, 3:30 p.m.; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 7 p.m. MON: Alien: Covenant, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Wonder Woman, 7 p.m.

Courtney

WED: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 9 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, 12:30 and 7 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 3 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m. MON: Diary of a Wimpy Kid, 3 p.m.; The Mummy, 7 p.m. WED: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m.

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m. THU: Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 and 8:45 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. WED: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. THU: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m. THU: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:30 and 8:45 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: The Mummy, 7 p.m. TUE: The Mummy, 7 p.m. WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: The Mummy, 7 p.m.

Casey

WED: Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 5 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 5 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7:30 p.m. MON: The Big Sick, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m.

Henry

THU: Alien: Covenant, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight, 3 and 7 p.m. SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight, 3 p.m.; The Big 3-D, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys

WED: Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 11 a.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. SUN: Transformers: The Last Knight, noon, 6 and 9 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 3 p.m. MON: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. WED: Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m. THU: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan

THU: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 6 p.m. FRI: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 6 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 9 p.m. SAT: The Mummy, 4 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: The Wall, 4 p.m. (adults only); Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m. THU: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 p.m.

Osan

WED: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 1 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Mummy, 7 p.m. FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 and 9 p.m.; Rough Night, 11:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 1 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. MON: Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 7 p.m. TUE: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. WED: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 1 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. THU: Wonder Woman, 7 p.m.

Carroll

FRI: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. SAT: Wonder Woman, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D), 7 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m. MON: Transformers: The Last Knight, 7 p.m.