Movies on base through June 22

Japan

Atsugi

THU: The Mummy, 6 p.m. FRI: Everything, Everything, 6 p.m.; Megan Leavey, 10 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 2 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 5 p.m.; Snatched, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Surf’s Up, 2 p.m.; How to be a Latin Lover, 6 p.m. THU: Up, 2 p.m.; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 6 p.m.

Showboat

WED: Megan Leavey, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 6:30 p.m.; Snatched, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 6:30 p.m.; Baywatch, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 2 p.m.; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 6:30 p.m. MON: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 1 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 6:30 p.m. WED: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 1 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 6:30 p.m. THU: Alien: Covenant, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Village

THU: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 5:30 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 8 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 12:30 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 3 p.m.; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 5:30 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 12:30 p.m.; The Mummy, 3 p.m. THU: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 1 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: The Mummy, 5:30 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 8:30 p.m. THU: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Snatched, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Cars 3, 2 and 5:30 p.m.; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet

FRI: Everything, Everything, 5:30 p.m.; The Mummy, 8:30 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 11:50 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, noon; Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 5:30 p.m.; The Mummy, 8:30 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, noon; Cars 3, 5:30 p.m.; Everything, Everything, 8:30 p.m. MON: Cars 3, noon; Everything, Everything, 5:30 p.m.; The Mummy, 8:30 p.m.

Yokota

WED: The Mummy, 6 p.m. THU: Alien: Covenant, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Cars 3, 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Rough Night, 5 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3 (3-D), 2 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 5 p.m. WED: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; The Mummy, 6 p.m. THU: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, 2 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: Cars 3, 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3 (3-D), 2 p.m.; Rough Night, 5 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 2 p.m.; Rough Night, 5 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 8 p.m. (adults only)

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Alien: Covenant, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Alien: Covenant, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Cars 3 (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Rough Night, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Rough Night, 7:30 and 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Rough Night, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m. WED: Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m. THU: Wonder Woman, 6:30 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED & THU: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m. FRI: All Eyez on Me, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: All Eyez on Me, 1:30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. SUN: Megan Leavey, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m. TUE: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m. WED: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m. THU: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m.

Casey

WED: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 7 p.m. FRI: Rough Night, 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rough Night, 5 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Wonder Woman, 5 p.m.; The Mummy, 7:30 p.m. MON: All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry

THU: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 7 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 7 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Alien: Covenant, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys

WED: My Cousin Rachel, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Rough Night, 6 p.m. (adults only); All Eyes on Me, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, 11 a.m.; The Mummy, 1 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 3:30 p.m.; Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); All Eyes on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, noon; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 2 p.m.; Rough Night, 5 p.m. (adults only); All Eyes on Me, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Megan Leavey, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m. WED: Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Mummy, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan

THU: Megan Leavey, 6 p.m. FRI: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, 4 p.m.; Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 4 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 6 p.m.

Osan

WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 6:30 p.m.; Rough Night, 9 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 11 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3 (3-D), 1 p.m.; Rough Night, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Cars 3, 6:30 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 1 p.m.; Rough Night, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 6:30 and 9 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rough Night, 7 p.m. TUE: All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 1 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Mummy, 7 p.m.

Carroll

FRI: All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3 (3-D), 3 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Okinawa

Foster

WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: My Cousin Rachel, 7 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 6 p.m.; Rough Night, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, noon; Cars 3 (3-D), 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 6 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 1 p.m.; Cars 3 (3-D), 4 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. WED: The Mummy, 7 p.m. THU: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 7 p.m.

Futenma

FRI: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9:15 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Baywatch, 4 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Mummy, 4 p.m.; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 7 p.m. MON: Rough Night, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: Wonder Woman, 7 p.m. THU: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m. THU: The Mummy, 7 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 6 p.m.; Rough Night, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3, noon, 2:55 and 5:50 p.m.; Wonder Woman, 8:40 p.m. SUN: Cars 3, 1 and 3:50 p.m.; The Mummy, 6:45 p.m. MON: Cars 3, 7 p.m. TUE: Cars 3, 7 p.m. WED: Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m.

Kinser

FRI: Cars 3 (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SAT: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 1 p.m.; Rough Night, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: All Eyez on Me, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rough Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Schwab

FRI: Rough Night, 6 p.m. (adults only); All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3 (3-D), 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 3:30 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: All Eyez on Me, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Mummy, 7 p.m.

Courtney

WED: Megan Leavey, 7 p.m. FRI: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; The Mummy, 6 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Cars 3 (3-D), 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Cars 3, 3 p.m.; All Eyez on Me, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 3 p.m.; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 7 p.m. WED: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 3 p.m.; Rough Night, 7 p.m. (adults only)