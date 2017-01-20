Movies on base through Jan. 26

Japan
Atsugi
THU: Patriots Day, 6 p.m. (adults only)
Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.
Showboat
WED: Sleepless, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Patriots Day, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Founder, 6:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 9 p.m.; Passengers, 11:50 p.m. SAT: Sing, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Passengers, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 6:30 p.m. MON: Assassin’s Creed, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Sleepless, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Hidden Figures, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Founder, 6:30 p.m.
Village
THU: Hidden Figures, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Sing, 5:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Hidden Figures, 12:30 p.m.; The Founder, 3 p.m.; Patriots Day, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Passengers, 12:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3 p.m. THU: Little Rascals, 5:30 p.m. (free admission)
Benny Decker
WED: Sing, 5:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 8:30 p.m. THU: Moana, 5:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 8:30 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 5:30 p.m.; Passengers, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Sing, 10 a.m.; Passengers, noon; The Founder, 3 p.m.; Assassin’s Creed, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, noon; Hidden Figures, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 5:30 p.m.; Passengers, 8:30 p.m. MON: The Founder, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)
Fleet
WED: Patriots Day, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Nocturnal Animals, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Sleepless, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 8:30 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Sleepless, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Passengers, 5:30 p.m.; The Founder, 8:30 p.m.; Assassin’s Creed, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Patriots Day, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Hidden Figures, 8:30 p.m. MON: Assassin’s Creed, 5:30 p.m.; Nocturnal Animals, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)
Yokota
WED: La La Land, 6 p.m. THU: Assassin’s Creed, 6 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks (3-D), 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 5 p.m.; The Founder, 8 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Founder, 6 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.
Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SAT: Sing, 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 5 p.m.; The Founder, 8 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 5 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8 p.m.
Okinawa
Foster
SUN: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Live By Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, noon; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 3 p.m.; The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. TUE: The Founder, 7 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.
Futenma
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.
Hansen
WED: La La Land, 7 p.m. THU: Sing, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9:30 p.m. SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; The Founder, 9 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. MON: The Founder, 7 p.m. TUE: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m.
Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Live By Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 and 8:45 p.m. SAT: Sing, noon; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2:50, 5:35 and 8:25 p.m. SUN: Hidden Figures, 1 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 3:55 p.m.; The Founder, 6:45 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. TUE: The Founder, 7 p.m. WED: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m. THU: La La Land, 7 p.m.
Kinser
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Funder, 3:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. MON: The Funder, 6:30 p.m. TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6:30 p.m.
Schwab
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9:30 p.m. SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. MON: Live By Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.
Courtney
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Founder, 6 p.m. SUN: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.
South Korea
Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 1:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 1:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.
Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: La La Land, 6:30 p.m. THU: La La Land, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 6 and 9 p.m. SAT: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only)
Casey
WED: La La Land, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Founder, 8 p.m. SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 and 8 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8 p.m. MON: The Founder, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m.
Henry
THU: Assassin’s Creed, 7 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 3 and 7 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m. THU: Passengers, 7 p.m.
Humphreys
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 11 a.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 1, 6:30 and 9 p.m.; The Founder, 4 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, noon; The Founder, 2:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 5 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7:30 p.m. MON: Sleepless, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.
Kunsan
THU: Sing, 6 p.m. FRI: The Founder, 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8:30 p.m. SAT: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 4 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 6:30 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 4 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 6 p.m.
Osan
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Founder, 3:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 1 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. TUE: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.
Carroll
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SAT: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 3 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. MON: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.
