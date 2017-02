Movies on base through Feb. 9

Japan

Atsugi

THU: Why Him?, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Underworld: Blood Wars, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Little Mermaid, 2 p.m. (free admission); Underworld: Blood Wars (3-D), 5 p.m. (adults only); Why Him?, 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Lilo & Stitch, 2 p.m. (free admission); Hidden Figures, 5 p.m.; Live By Night, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Live By Night, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Sleepless, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fences, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); La La Land, 9 p.m. SAT: Sing, 2 p.m.; Live by Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Underworld: Blood Wars, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (3-D), 2 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Why Him?, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Fences, 6:30 p.m. WED: Live by Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Village

THU: Sing, 5:30 p.m. FRI: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Hidden Figures, 12:20 p.m.; The Founder, 3 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Sing, 12:30 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Sing, 5:30 p.m.; Fences, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Assassin’s Creed, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Sing (3-D), noon; La La Land, 3 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Assassin’s Creed, noon; Hidden Figures, 3 p.m.; La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fences, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 9 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet

WED: Why Him?, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Assassin’s Creed, 8:30 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Fences, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m. (adults only); Live by Night, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Fences, 8:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Why Him?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota

WED: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m. THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Rings, 6 p.m.; Gold, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Monster Trucks, 2 p.m.; Ring, 5 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 8 p.m. SUN: The Space Between Us, 2 p.m.; Rings, 5 p.m. WED: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m. THU: Rings, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: The Space Between Us, 2 p.m.; Gold, 5 p.m. (adults only); Rings, 8 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 2 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 5 p.m.; Sleepless, 8 p.m. (adults only)

Okinawa

Foster

WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Dog’s Purpose, 7 p.m. FRI: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: Sing, noon; The Space Between Us, 3 p.m.; Rings, 6 p.m.; Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, 9 p.m. SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; Rings, 7 p.m. MON: Rings, 7 p.m. TUE: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. WED: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. THU: Rings, 7 p.m.

Futenma

FRI: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; Rings, 7 p.m. SUN: The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; Rings, 7 p.m. MON: Same Kind of Different as Me, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only); Rings, 9 p.m. SUN: The Space Between Us, 3 p.m.; Rings, 6 p.m. MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rings, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Hidden Figures, 6 p.m.; Rings, 8:55 p.m. SAT: Sing, noon; La La Land, 2:20 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 5:40 p.m.; Rings, 8:30 p.m. SUN: Moana, 1 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 3:35 p.m.; Rings, 6:30 p.m. MON: A Dog’s Purpose, 7 p.m. TUE: Rings, 7 p.m. WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m.

Kinser

FRI: Rings, 6:30 p.m. SAT: The Space Between Us, 3 p.m.; Rings, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 3:30 p.m.; Rings, 6:30 p.m. MON: Rings, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab

FRI: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SUN: Rings, 4 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rings, 7 p.m.

Courtney

WED: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Same Kind of Different as Me, 6 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Ring, 6 p.m. MON: La La Land, 7 p.m. WED: Same Kind of Different as Me, 7 p.m.

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Space Between Us, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: Sing, 1:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Sing, 1:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. TUE: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. WED: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m. THU: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED: The Founder, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Founder, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Rings, 6 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Rings, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. SUN: Rings, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey

WED: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Rings, 6 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 8 p.m. SAT: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 8 p.m. SUN: The Space Between Us, 6 and 8 p.m. MON: Rings, 7 p.m. WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry

THU: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. SAT: Hidden Figures, 3 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. SUN: Hidden Figures, 3 p.m.; Rings, 7 p.m. THU: Assassin’s Creed, 7 p.m.

Humphreys

WED: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Sing, 3:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 6 p.m.; Rings, 8:30 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m.; Hidden Figures, 1:30 p.m.; Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, 4 p.m.; Rings, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, noon; The Space Between Us, 2:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 5 p.m.; Rings, 7:30 p.m. MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m. WED: Fences, 6:30 p.m. THU: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan

THU: La La Land, 6 p.m. FRI: Rings, 6 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; Rings, 6:30 p.m. THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Osan

WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m.; Rings, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 3:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 7 p.m.; Rings, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 3:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 6 p.m.; Rings, 8:30 p.m. MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m.

Carroll

FRI: Live By Night, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Space Between Us, 3 p.m.; Rings, 7 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rings, 7 p.m.