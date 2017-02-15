Quantcast
31 minutes ago

Movies on base through Feb. 23

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: February 15, 2017

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: La La Land, 6 p.m. FRI: Fist Fight, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Monster Trucks, 2 p.m.; Split, 5 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 10 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 5 p.m.; Fist Fight, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Split, 6 p.m. THU: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Bye Bye Man, 6:30 p.m. FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.; Split, 9 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 2 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 9 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. MON: Monster Trucks, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Split, 6:30 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Hidden Figures, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 12:30 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Monster Trucks, 12:30 p.m.; Split, 3 p.m. THU: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Bye Bye Man, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Split, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; Split, 3 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D ), 5:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8:30 p.m. SUN: Monster Trucks, noon; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 3 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D ), 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Split, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 8:30 p.m. THU: Sleepless, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Why Him?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 5:30 p.m.; Split, 8:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:50 p.m. SUN: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 5:30 p.m.; Split, 8:30 p.m. MON: Fist Fight, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: A Monster Calls, 6 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 8 p.m. SUN: The Great Wall (3-D), 2 p.m.; Patriots Day, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; Patriots Day, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Monster Calls, 2 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 5 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 5 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 8:30 p.m. MON: The Great Wall, 2 p.m.; Patriots Day, 5 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Great Wall (3-D ), 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only); A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Great Wall, 4 p.m.; Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Great Wall, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma
FRI: The Bye Bye Man, 6 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: John Wick: Chapter 2, 4 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Cure for Wellness, 4 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m. MON: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D ), 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. WED: Patriots Day, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 7 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 8:45 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; The Great Wall, 2:45 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 5:25 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Fist Fight, 4:35 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 6:55 p.m. MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 5:55 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kinser
FRI: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. SAT: The Bye Bye Man, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 1 p.m.; Fist Fight, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Patriots Day, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Schwab
FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Great Wall, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. TUE: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Patriots Day, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m.

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall (3-D ), 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 1:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1:30 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D ), 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Fist Fight, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. FRI: A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); A Monster Calls, 9:30 p.m. SAT: A Cure for Wellness, 2:30 and 6 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 9:30 p.m. SUN: A Cure for Wellness, 3 and 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 3:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Bye Bye Man, 6:30 p.m. WED: Patriots Day, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Patriots Day, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fist Fight, 5 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 7:30 p.m. SUN: The Great Wall, 5 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Patriots Day, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Great Wall, 7 p.m.

Henry
THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Bye Bye Man, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Patriots Day, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys
WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 8 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 11 a.m.; Fist Fight, 1:30 and 6 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 3:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; Fist Fight, 2:30 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall (3-D ), 4:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m.; The Great Wall, 9 p.m. MON: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; Patriots Day, 2:30 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 5 p.m. (adults only); A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan
THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fist Fight, 4 p.m. (adults only); A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Fist Fight, 4 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 7 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Great Wall, 3:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Patriots Day, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m. THU: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll
FRI: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. SAT: A Cure for Wellness, 3 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall (3-D), 7 p.m. SUN: A Cure for Wellness, 3 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only)

