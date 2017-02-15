Movies on base through Feb. 22

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
WED: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. WED: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.; A Cure of Wellness, 10 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; A Cure of Wellness, 6:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SUN: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 10 p.m. SAT: Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 10 p.m. SUN: Patriots Day, 3:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
To be announced locally.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; Patriots Day, 9 p.m. SAT: Fist Fight, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. SUN: The Great Wall, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWOEHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. THU: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: Patriots Day, 7 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 12:30, 3:15, 6:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 11 a.m., 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:45 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Live By Night, 2:15, 4:30 p.m. THU: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; John Wicks: Chapter 2, 11 a.m., 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:45 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Live By Night, 2:15 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 8:30 p.m.; FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10:15 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 5:45, 9 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 6, 8:45 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall (3-D), 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 12:15, 3:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 2:15, 5, 10:15 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 6, 8:40 p.m.; SUN: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11 a.m., 2:30, 5 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 1:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11 a.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 5 p.m. MON: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 1:45 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 1:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 4:30 p.m. TUE: The Great Wall, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 7:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 1:30, 7:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. WED: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2:30, 7:15 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 1:45 p.m.; Fist Fight, 2:30, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 1:30, 7:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 7:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. THU: Rings, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 7 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 7 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 10 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Fist Fight, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. WED: John Wick Chapter 2, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. THU: The LEGO Batman Movie, 6 p.m. FRI: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.; Patriot’s Day, 9 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. WED: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. FRI: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. WED: Patriots Day, 7 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m. SAT: A Dogs Purpose, 2 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. SUN: A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. MON: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 7 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. WED: A Cure For Wellness, 7 p.m.
PORTUGAL
Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
To be announced locally.
