Movies on base through Feb. 22

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

WED: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. WED: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.; A Cure of Wellness, 10 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; A Cure of Wellness, 6:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SUN: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 10 p.m. SAT: Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 10 p.m. SUN: Patriots Day, 3:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

To be announced locally.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; Patriots Day, 9 p.m. SAT: Fist Fight, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. SUN: The Great Wall, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. THU: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: Patriots Day, 7 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 12:30, 3:15, 6:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 11 a.m., 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:45 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Live By Night, 2:15, 4:30 p.m. THU: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; John Wicks: Chapter 2, 11 a.m., 1:45, 8:15 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:45 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Live By Night, 2:15 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 8:30 p.m.; FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10:15 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 5:45, 9 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 6, 8:45 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall (3-D), 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 12:15, 3:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 2:15, 5, 10:15 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 6, 8:40 p.m.; SUN: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11 a.m., 2:30, 5 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 1:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11 a.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 5 p.m. MON: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 1:45 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 1:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 4:30 p.m. TUE: The Great Wall, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 7:30 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 1:30, 7:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. WED: The Great Wall (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2:30, 7:15 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The LEGO Batman Movie, 1:45 p.m.; Fist Fight, 2:30, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 1:30, 7:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 11:15 a.m., 7:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. THU: Rings, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 7 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 7 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 10 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Fist Fight, 4 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. WED: John Wick Chapter 2, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. THU: The LEGO Batman Movie, 6 p.m. FRI: The LEGO Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.; Patriot’s Day, 9 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. WED: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; The Great Wall (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: Fist Fight, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. FRI: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 4:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. WED: Patriots Day, 7 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m. SAT: A Dogs Purpose, 2 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. SUN: A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. MON: The LEGO Batman Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. FRI: The Great Wall, 7 p.m.; Fist Fight, 10 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 3 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 6 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 6 p.m. WED: A Cure For Wellness, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

Azores

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110

FRI: The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN

FRI: The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

To be announced locally.