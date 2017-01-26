Quantcast

Movies on base through Feb. 2

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: January 26, 2017

Japan

 

Showboat
WED: Hidden Figures, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Founder, 6:30 p.m. FRI: La La Land, 6:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Passengers, 2 p.m.; Why Him?, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Sleepless, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Sing, 2 p.m.; Fences, 6:30 p.m. MON: Passengers, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Why Him?, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Sleepless, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fences, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Little Rascals, 5:30 p.m. (free admission) FRI: The Founder, 5:30 p.m.; Why Him?, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Sing, 12:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 3 p.m.; Fences, 5:30 p.m. SUN: The Founder, 12:30 p.m.; La La Land, 3 p.m. THU: Sing, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: Sing, 5:30 p.m.; Passengers, 8:30 p.m. THU: Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Fences, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Sing, noon and 9 p.m.; Fences, 3 p.m.; La La Land, 6 p.m. SUN: Sing, noon; The Founder, 3 p.m.; La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 8:30 p.m. MON: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet
WED: Sleepless, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Patriots Day, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Hidden Figures, 6:30 p.m.; Assassin’s Creed, 8:30 p.m. FRI: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Fences, 8:30 p.m.; Why Him?, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Why Him?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Fences, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Patriots Day, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Fences, 8:30 p.m. MON: Patriots Day, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Why Him?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: The Founder, 6 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 5 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 8 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m. THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 5 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Gold, 5 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 8 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: The Founder, 7 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, noon; A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Gold, 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 1 p.m.; La La Land, 4 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Dog’s Purpose, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Gold, 4 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Gold, 4 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Dog’s Purpose, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Why Him?, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Passengers, 7 p.m. WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m. THU: La La Land, 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 8:45 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, noon; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 3 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only); xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 5:45 SUN: Moana, 1 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 3:45 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m. WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kinser
FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 1 p.m.; Gold, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4 p.m. (adults only); Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: A Dog’s Purpose, 7 p.m.

Courtney
WED: The Founder, 7 p.m. FRI: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. FRI: A Dog’s Purpose, 1:30 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 1:30 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 1:30 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 1:30 p.m.; Gold, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 1:30 p.m.; Gold, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1:30 p.m.; Gold, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Founder, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Founder, 6:30 p.m.

Casey
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. FRI: Gold, 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Gold, 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 8 p.m. (adults only)

Henry
THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Gold, 6 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m.; Gold, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 4 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, noon; Gold, 2:30 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 5 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 6 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4 and 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Gold, 4 p.m. (adults only); A Dog’s Purpose, 6:30 p.m. THU: La La Land, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 1 p.m.; Gold, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Sing, 1 p.m.; Gold, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll
FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Gold, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: La La Land, 7 p.m.

