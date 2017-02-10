Quantcast
Movies on base through Feb. 16

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: February 10, 2017

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Live by Night, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Bye Bye Man, 6 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 10 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; Live by Night, 5 p.m. (adults only); The Bye Bye Man, 10 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Passengers, 5 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Bye Bye Man, 6 p.m. THU: La La Land, 6 p.m.

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Live by Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 6:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 6:30 p.m.; Live by Night, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Assassin’s Creed, 2 p.m.; Live by Night, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Patriots Day, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Lego Batman Movie, 6:30 p.m. WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Bye Bye Man, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:30 p.m. FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 8 p.m. SAT: Sing, 12:30 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Live by Night, 5:30 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 12:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 3 p.m. THU: Hidden Figures, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Fences, 8:30 p.m. THU: Sing, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; The Bye Bye Man, 3 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, noon; Sing, 3 p.m.; Fences, 5:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Hidden Figures, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet
WED: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Live by Night, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 8:30 p.m.; Underworld: Blood Wars, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Sleepless, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Why Him?, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 8:30 p.m. MON: Underworld: Blood Wars, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); La La Land, 8:30 p.m.

Yokota
WED: The Space Between Us, 6 p.m. THU: Rings, 6 p.m. FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 5 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: A Monster Calls, 6 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 5 p.m. (adults only); A Monster Calls, 8 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Rings, 5 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. THU: Rings, 7 p.m. FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon and 6 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma
FRI: A Monster Calls, 6 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fifty Shades Darker, 4 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. MON: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Hansen
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m. FRI: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman, 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. TUE: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 6 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 8:45 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, noon and 5:40 p.m.; The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 2:45 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:25 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 and 3:45 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 6:35 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 7 p.m. TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 7 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 6:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 1 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Schwab
FRI: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: Rings, 7 p.m. FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Monster Calls, 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 7 p.m. WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m. THU: Hidden Figures, 7 p.m. FRI: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 1:30 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. WED: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m.

Casey
WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 6 p.m.; A Monster Calls, 8 p.m. SUN: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. WED: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m.

Henry
THU: Assassin’s Creed, 7 p.m. FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m.

Humphreys
WED: Fences, 6:30 p.m. THU: Gold, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 3:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 11 a.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 4 and 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), noon; John Wick: Chapter 2, 2:30 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rings, 6:30 p.m. WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Monster Calls, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Fifty Shades Darker, 6 p.m. (adults only); John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Osan
WED: Rings, 7 p.m. THU: Rings, 7 p.m. FRI: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 1 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 3:30 and 6 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shades Darker, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll
FRI: Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

