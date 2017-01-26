Quantcast

Movies on base through Feb. 1

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: January 26, 2017

BELGIUM

 

SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.

 

 

ENGLAND

 

ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 7 p.m. FRI: A Dog’s Purpose, 6:30 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: Sing, 6:30 p.m.; Gold, 10 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Gold, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: La La Land, 6 p.m.; Man Down, 10 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m.

 

 

GERMANY

 

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. SAT: Gold, 7 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: The Founder, 6 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 4 p.m.; Gold, 7 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 4 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. THU: Underworld: Blood Wars, 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 9 p.m. SAT: Monster Trucks, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: Sing, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Gold, 6 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Live By Night, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 5:45 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 2, 7:45 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Founder, 1:45, 7:45 p.m.; Live By Night, 11 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Sleepless, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 5:30 p.m.; Collateral Beauty, 11 a.m.; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2:30 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Gold, 2, 5:15, 8 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; La La Land, 2:15, 8:45 p.m.; Fences, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Why Him?, 11:15 a.m.; Passengers, 8:30 p.m.; SAT: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 11 a.m.; Gold, 11 a.m., 2:15, 8 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; La La Land, 5:30 p.m.; Fences, 2, 8:30 p.m.; Why Him?, 11:15 p.m.; Passengers, 5:15, 8 p.m. SUN: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:30 p.m.; Gold, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; La La Land, 5 p.m.; Fences, 11 a.m.; Why Him?, 2:15 p.m.; Passengers, 5:45 p.m. MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Gold, 8 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; La La Land, 5 p.m.; Fences, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Why Him?, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 8:15 p.m.; Passengers, 5:15, 8 p.m. TUE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 11 a.m., 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Gold, 11:15 a.m., 8 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; La La Land, 5 p.m.; Fences, 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m.; Passengers, 5:30 p.m.; Why Him?, 2:15, 8:15 p.m. WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15 p.m.; Gold, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; La La Land, 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Fences, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.; Passengers, 5:15, 8 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: xXx: Return of Xander Cage (3-D), 7 p.m. THU: The Founder, 7 p.m. FRI: Gold, 7 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 7 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 4 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 7 p.m. WED: Gold, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
To be announced locally

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: The Founder, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. FRI: Gold, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. SUN: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: The Founder, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. SAT: A Dog´s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:30 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. SUN: A Dog´s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 4:30 p.m. WED: Gold, 7 p.m.

 

 

GREECE

 

SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

 

 

ITALY

 

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
WED: The Founder, 7 p.m. THU: The Founder, 6 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 2 p.m.; Monster Trucks, 6 p.m. SUN: La La Land, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: The Founder, 7 p.m. THU: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. FRI: Fences, 7 p.m.; Gold, 10 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3-D), 6 p.m. SUN: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. WED: Gold, 7 p.m.

 

 

PORTUGAL

 

AZORES
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.

 

 

SPAIN

 

ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.

 

 

THE NETHERLANDS

 

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SAT: Sing, 4 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN
FRI: xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 7 p.m. SAT: Sing, 4 p.m.; The Founder, 7 p.m.

 

 

TURKEY

 

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 6 p.m. FRI: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m.; Gold, 9 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, 3 p.m.; Gold, 6 p.m.; Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 9 p.m. SUN: La La Land, 3 p.m.; Man Down, 6 p.m.

