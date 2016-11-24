Movies on base through Dec. 1

Japan

Atsugi

THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only); Ouija: Origin of Evil, 10 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5 p.m.; Keeping Up with the Joneses, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 5 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m. THU: Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 2 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 6:30 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only); The Accountant, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 2 and 6:30 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 9 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 2 and 6:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 6:30 p.m.

Village

FRI: Moana, 6:30 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 9 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 and 6:30 p.m. THU: Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, 8:30 p.m. THU: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 3 p.m.: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Moana, 1 p.m.; Keeping Up with the Joneses, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet

WED: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Almost Christmas, 5:30 p.m.; The Accountant, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 5:30 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 8:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:50 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota

WED: Moana, 6 p.m. THU: Moana (3-D), noon FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Allied, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m. THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)

THU: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Allied, 5 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 2 p.m.; Moana, 5 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Troll, 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 8 p.m. (adults only)

Okinawa

Foster

WED: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 7 p.m. THU: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7:30 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, noon; Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 4 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. MON: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

Futenma

FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Hacksaw, Ridge, 4 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 10 p.m. SAT: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: Loving, 7 p.m. TUE: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Moana, 4:45 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7:25 p.m. FRI: Moana, 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8:25 p.m. SAT: Moana, noon and 2:45 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7:25 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8:45 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 2 and 4:45 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7:15 p.m. MON: Moana, 7 p.m. TUE: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Moana, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m.

Kinser

THU: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Storks, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab

WED: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 9 p.m. THU: The Accountant, 6 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Allied, 4 p.m. (adults only); Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. TUE: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney

WED: Moana, 7 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: Moana, 7 p.m.

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 4 and 7 p.m. FRI: Moana, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7:30 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. TUE: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Casey

WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. FRI: Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only); Rules Don’t Apply, 8 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 7 p.m.

Henry

THU: Moana, 7 p.m. FRI: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

Humphreys

WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana, 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, noon; Rules Don’t Apply, 2 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 4:30 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 11 a.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 1:30 p.m.; Allied, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, noon; Rules Don’t Apply, 4:30 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 5 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. WED: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan

THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 4 p.m.; Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 4 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.

Osan

WED: Moana, 7 p.m. THU: Moana, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 1 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 3:30 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 1 and 7 p.m.; Allied, 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1 and 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m.

Carroll

FRI: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.