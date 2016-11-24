Quantcast

Movies on base through Dec. 1

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: November 24, 2016

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only); Ouija: Origin of Evil, 10 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5 p.m.; Keeping Up with the Joneses, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 5 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m. THU: Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Advertisement

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 2 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 6:30 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only); The Accountant, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 2 and 6:30 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 9 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 2 and 6:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 6:30 p.m.

Village
FRI: Moana, 6:30 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 9 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 and 6:30 p.m. THU: Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, 8:30 p.m. THU: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 3 p.m.: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Moana, 1 p.m.; Keeping Up with the Joneses, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet
WED: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Almost Christmas, 5:30 p.m.; The Accountant, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 5:30 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 8:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:50 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: Moana, 6 p.m. THU: Moana (3-D), noon FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Allied, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m. THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)
THU: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Allied, 5 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 2 p.m.; Moana, 5 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Troll, 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 8 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 7 p.m. THU: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7:30 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, noon; Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 4 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. MON: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Hacksaw, Ridge, 4 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 10 p.m. SAT: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: Loving, 7 p.m. TUE: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Moana, 4:45 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7:25 p.m. FRI: Moana, 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8:25 p.m. SAT: Moana, noon and 2:45 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7:25 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8:45 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 2 and 4:45 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7:15 p.m. MON: Moana, 7 p.m. TUE: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Moana, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m.

Kinser
THU: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Storks, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
WED: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 9 p.m. THU: The Accountant, 6 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Allied, 4 p.m. (adults only); Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. TUE: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: Moana, 7 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: Moana, 7 p.m.

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 4 and 7 p.m. FRI: Moana, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7:30 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. TUE: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Casey
WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. FRI: Allied, 6 p.m. (adults only); Rules Don’t Apply, 8 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 7 p.m.

Henry
THU: Moana, 7 p.m. FRI: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

Humphreys
WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana, 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, noon; Rules Don’t Apply, 2 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 4:30 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana (3-D), 11 a.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 1:30 p.m.; Allied, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, noon; Rules Don’t Apply, 4:30 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 5 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. WED: Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan
THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 4 p.m.; Allied, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 4 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.

Osan
WED: Moana, 7 p.m. THU: Moana, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Moana, 1 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 3:30 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 1 and 7 p.m.; Allied, 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 1 and 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m.

Carroll
FRI: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. MON: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

Join the conversation and share your voice.

Show Comments

Comments Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

Here’s what will play in installation theaters

 

Nov. 23: “Moana,” “Rules Don’t Apply” and “Allied"
Dec. 2: "Man Down"
Dec. 9: "Office Christmas Party"
Dec. 16: "Collateral Beauty" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Dec. 23: “Passengers” and “Assassins Creed”

Movie listings across Pacific

Times and dates for theaters in Japan, Okinawa and South Korea

Movie listings across Europe

Times and dates for theaters in Belgium, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, The Netherlands, Spain and Turkey

 

 

Advertisement
Follow Stars and Stripes's board Military families on Pinterest.