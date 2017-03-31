Quantcast

Movies on base through April 6

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: March 31, 2017

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. FRI: The Shack, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; The Shack, 5 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Get Out, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Shack, 6 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Great Wall (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; The Shack, 9 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; The Shack, 6:30 p.m. MON: Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; The Shack, 6:30 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m. FRI: The Lego Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Power Rangers, 12:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; The Shack, 5:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 12:30 p.m.; The Shack, 3 p.m. THU: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Aladdin, 5:30 p.m. (free admission)

Benny Decker
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; The Shack, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, noon; Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, noon; Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; The Shack, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet

WED: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Get Out, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Beauty and the Beast, 8:30 p.m. FRI: The Shack, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 11:50 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; The Shack, 8:30 p.m.; Logan, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; The Shack, 8:30 p.m. MON: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m.

Yokota
WED: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. THU: Life, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Power Rangers, 9 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 8 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; CHIPS, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: The Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m. (adults only); Life, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 5 p.m.; CHIPS, 8 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: Life, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, noon; The Boss Baby (3-D), 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 1 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 7 p.m. MON: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 3 and 7 p.m. WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: The Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Life, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, noon; The Boss Baby (3-D), 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 1 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 7 p.m. MON: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 3 and 7 p.m. WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: The Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 7 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 1 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. MON: The Boss Baby, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SUN: Life, 4 p.m. (adults only); Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. MON: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. TUE: Life, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Boss Baby, 11 a.m.; La La Land, 3 p.m. (Special $4.50 / $2.75); Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6 p.m. SUN: Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: A Dog’s Purpose, 11 a.m. (Revival $5.50 / $3.25); Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m. (Special $4.50 / $2.75); John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Power Rangers, 11 a.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m. WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 11 a.m. (Revival $5.50 / $3.25); Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3 p.m. (Special $4.50 / $2.75); Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. THU: Sing, 11 a.m. (Special $4.50 / $2.75); Rock Dog, 3 p.m.

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 1:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 1:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. WED: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Life, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: CHIPS, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: CHIPS, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: John Wick: Chapter 2, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Batman Movie, 3:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Lego Batman Movie, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. WED: The Boss Baby, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. THU: The Boss Baby, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

Casey
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 8 p.m. SAT: Ghost in the Shell, 5 p.m.; Get Out, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 5 p.m.; The Great Wall, 7:30 p.m. MON: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry
THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.

Humphreys
WED: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 11 a.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 1:30, 6:30 and 9 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby (3-D), noon; Beauty and the Beast, 2:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 5 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. THU: Life, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: Life, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Boss Baby, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Life, 4 p.m. (adults only); Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: The Baby Boss, 6:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11:30 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 3:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Sing, 12:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. TUE: The Lego Batman Movie (3-D), 12:30 p.m.; Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Beauty and the Beast, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.

Carroll
FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 7 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby (3-D), 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

