Movies on base through April 5

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Life, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; CHIPS, 8:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Chip, 7 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 6:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 10 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: The Boss Baby, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 10 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 3:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m. SAT: The Shack, 7 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Life, 6 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby (3-D), 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Life, 6 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 6 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby (3-D), 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 2:45 p.m.; A Cure For Wellness, 11:15 a.m., 6 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; CHIPS, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 2:45 p.m.; A Cure For Wellness, 11:15 a.m., 6 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby (3-D), 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 1:45, 7:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 11 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; Power Rangers, 1:45, 4:45, 9 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11:15 a.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Get Out, 10 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11:30 a.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2:45, 8:30 p.m.; Life, 11 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; CHIPS, 9, 10:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 1:45, 4:45 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby (3-D), 2, 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Life, 11 a.m.; CHIPS, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Power Rangers, 1:45 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:30 p.m.; Get Out, 5 p.m. MON: The Boss Baby (3-D), 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m.; TUE: The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11:30 a.m., 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:45 p.m.; Get Out, 7:15 p.m.; Rock Dog, 11:30 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; The Great Wall, 2, 7:15 p.m. WED: The Boss Baby (3-D), 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Ghost the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m. THU: Life, 7 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 7 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby (3-D), 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 10 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 1 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
WED: Logan, 6 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m. SUN: Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. WED: The Shack, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 9:30 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
THU: Life, 7 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Life, 6 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. SAT-WED: To be announced locally.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Life, 7 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 7 p.m. FRI-WED: To be announced locally.
PORTUGAL
Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Life, 7 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Life, 7 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: CHIPS, 6 p.m. FRI-WED: To be announced locally.
Join the conversation and share your voice.
Show Comments