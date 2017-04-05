Quantcast
Movies on base through April 13

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: April 5, 2017

Japan

Atsugi
THU: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. FRI: Before I Fall, 6 p.m.; Power Rangers, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Logan, 5 p.m. (adults only); Before I Fall, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Before I Fall, 5 p.m.; The Great Wall, 8 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. THU: Before I Fall, 6 p.m.

Showboat
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; The Shack, 6:30 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6:30 p.m.; Before I Fall, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 2 p.m.; Before I Fall, 6:30 p.m. MON: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Before I Fall, 6:30 p.m. WED: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: The Lego Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Aladdin, 5:30 p.m. (free admission) FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 1 and 8 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village, 5:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 12:30 p.m.; Before I Fall, 3 p.m.; Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m. THU: The Little Mermaid, 5:30 p.m. (free admission)

Benny Decker
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 8:30 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 1 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; The Shack, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 5:30 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, noon; Before I Fall, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; The Shack, 8:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, noon; Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Before I Fall, 8:30 p.m. MON: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet
WED: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Get Out, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Before I Fall, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m.; Power Rangers, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 8:30 p.m.; Before I Fall, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 8:30 p.m. MON: Before I Fall, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6 p.m. THU: The Boss Baby, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 10 a.m.; The Boss Baby, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 5 a.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Going in Style, 5 p.m.; Life, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Life, 5 p.m. (adults only); Going in Style, 8 p.m.

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 7:30 and 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 1:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Going in Style, 7 p.m. TUE: Going in Style, 7 p.m. WED: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 7 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: The Boss Baby, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. THU: The Boss Baby, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. FRI: Logan, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Logan, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Get Out, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. WED: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Shack, 6:30 p.m.

Casey
WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Going in Style, 6 and 8 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Going in Style, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Logan, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Going in Style, 7 p.m. WED: Life, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry
THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 and 7 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. THU: Life, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 11 a.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 3:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 5:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, noon; The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 6:30 p.m. MON: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. WED: Going in Style, 6:30 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Get Out, 4 p.m. (adults only); Fifty Shads Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m.; Get Out, 11 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 1 p.m.; Going in Style, 3:30 and 9 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 1 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 8:30 p.m. MON: Going in Style, 7 p.m. TUE: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. WED: Going in Style, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carroll
FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. MON: Going in Style, 7 p.m.

Okinawa

Foster
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: The Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, noon; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 1 p.m.; Going in Style, 4 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. TUE: Going in Style, 7 p.m. WED: Going in Style, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. SUN: Ghost in the Shell, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Going in Style, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Going in Style, 3 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 8:35 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, noon and 2:35 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 5:10 p.m.; Power Rangers, 8:15 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 1 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 3:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6:45 p.m. MON: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. TUE: Going in Style, 7 p.m. WED: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 7 p.m. THU: Going in Style, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: Going in Style, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 1 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 6:30 p.m. MON: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Going in Style, 6 p.m.

Courtney
WED: The Lego Batman Movie, 11 a.m. (Revival $5.50 / $3.25); Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3 p.m. (Special $4.50 / $2.75); Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. THU: Sing, 11 a.m. (Special $4.50 / $2.75); Rock Dog, 3 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 11 a.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m. MON: The Boss Baby, 7 p.m. WED: Going in Style, 7 p.m.

