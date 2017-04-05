Movies on base through April 12

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600.
THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Styles, 6 p.m.; Chips, 8 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Going in Style, 8 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.
ENGLAND
LAKENHEATH
Pineview civ 01638-522139.
THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m.; Going In Style, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box civ 01638-714955.
FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.; Going In Style, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 7 p.m.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790.
THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWÖHR
Tower Civ 09641-83-1790.
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. WED: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790.
General Patton
FRI: Going in Style, 3 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853:
WED: The Boss Baby (3-D), 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Ghost the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Chips, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m. THU: The Boss Baby (3-D), 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Chips, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m. FRI: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2, 4:45 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 5, 7:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:15 a.m., 8:15, 10:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 2, 8:15, 10 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 2:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 7:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2, 7:30 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 4:30, 5 p.m.; Going in Style, 11 a.m., 7:45, 10:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 2:15, 8:45 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 5:30, 10 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 1:45 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 8:45 p.m.; SUN: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 2, 7:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 5 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 5 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:30 p.m.; Logan, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. MON: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 2:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 2:15 p.m.; Logan, 7:30 p.m.; The Shack, 7:45 p.m. TUE: Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; The Shack, 7:45 p.m. WED: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 2:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell; 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 2:15 p.m.; Logan, 7:30 p.m.; The Shack, 7:45 p.m.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469.
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m.; Get Out, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.; The Great Wall, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 1 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. WED: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222.
WED: The Shack, 6 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Ghost in a Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m. WED: Life, 7 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953.
WED: Get Out, 7 p.m.; THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with Theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232.
THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016.
WED: Get Out, 7 p.m. THU: The Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 7 p.m.; Going in Style, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The lost Village, 3 p.m.; The Beauty and The Beast, 6 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m. WED: Going in Style (PG-13) 7 p.m.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110.
FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skulls Island, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skulls Island, 7 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Get Out, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SUN: Going in Style, 3 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.
