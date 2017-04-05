Quantcast
33 minutes ago

Movies on base through April 12

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: April 5, 2017

BELGIUM

SHAPE
Cinema civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600.
THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Styles, 6 p.m.; Chips, 8 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Going in Style, 8 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.

ENGLAND

LAKENHEATH
Pineview civ 01638-522139.
THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m.; Going In Style, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box civ 01638-714955.
FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.; Going In Style, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 7 p.m.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790.
THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR
Tower Civ 09641-83-1790.
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. WED: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790.
General Patton
FRI: Going in Style, 3 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853:
WED: The Boss Baby (3-D), 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Ghost the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Chips, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m. THU: The Boss Baby (3-D), 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 8 p.m.; Life, 2:30, 8:15 p.m.; Chips, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m. FRI: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2, 4:45 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 5, 7:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:15 a.m., 8:15, 10:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 5:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 2, 8:15, 10 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 2:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 7:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2, 7:30 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 4:30, 5 p.m.; Going in Style, 11 a.m., 7:45, 10:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 2:15, 8:45 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 5:30, 10 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 1:45 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 8:45 p.m.; SUN: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 2, 7:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 11 a.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 2, 5 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 5 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:30 p.m.; Logan, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m. MON: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 2:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 2:15 p.m.; Logan, 7:30 p.m.; The Shack, 7:45 p.m. TUE: Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; The Shack, 7:45 p.m. WED: Smurfs: Lost Village (3-D), 2 p.m.; Smurfs: Lost Village, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Going in Style, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell (3-D), 2:15 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell; 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; The Boss Baby (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 2:15 p.m.; Logan, 7:30 p.m.; The Shack, 7:45 p.m.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469.
WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m.; Get Out, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m.; The Great Wall, 10 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 1 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 7 p.m. WED: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART 
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222.
WED: The Shack, 6 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Ghost in a Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m. WED: Life, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953.
WED: Get Out, 7 p.m.; THU: Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; The Boss Baby, 4 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY 
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with Theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232.
THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m.

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016.
WED: Get Out, 7 p.m. THU: The Ghost in the Shell, 7 p.m. FRI: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 7 p.m.; Going in Style, 10 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The lost Village, 3 p.m.; The Beauty and The Beast, 6 p.m. SUN: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 3 p.m.; Going in Style, 6 p.m. WED: Going in Style (PG-13) 7 p.m.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110.
FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skulls Island, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Going in Style, 7 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skulls Island, 7 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. FRI: Going in Style, 6 p.m.; A Cure for Wellness, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village (3-D), 3 p.m.; Get Out, 6 p.m.; Going in Style, 9 p.m. SUN: Going in Style, 3 p.m.; Smurfs: The Lost Village, 6 p.m.

Join the conversation and share your voice.

Show Comments

Comments Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

Here’s what will play in installation theaters

 

Dec. 9: "Office Christmas Party"
Dec. 16: "Collateral Beauty" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Dec. 21: “Passengers," "Sing" and “Assassins Creed”
Dec. 23: "Why Him?"
Dec. 25: "Fences"

Movie listings across Pacific

Times and dates for theaters in Japan, Okinawa and South Korea

Movie listings across Europe

Times and dates for theaters in Belgium, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, The Netherlands, Spain and Turkey

 

 

Advertisement
Follow Stars and Stripes's board Military families on Pinterest.