Star Trek fans can now take the famed Kobayashi Maru test and win prizes

Scopely created a web-based Kobayashi Maru exam. Players can successfully complete the mission but there’s a 1 in 10,000 chance to do it.

A lifetime subscription to CBS All-Access and limited-edition Star Trek collectibles are up for grabs. All players have to do is face a seemingly impossible task — overcome the famed Kobayashi Maru test.

In the Star Trek universe, the exam puts Starfleet Academy cadets in a desperate situation. It’s meant to measure character and resolve through thousands of no-win scenarios.

It’s been mentioned a few times in the series and was beaten by James T. Kirk, who famously hacked it in order to win. Now, Scopely, the developer behind “Star Trek Fleet Command,” re-created the test and is letting the public take it.

It’s a simple web-based decision game. Players take on the role of a cadet and make several decisions in the test. It takes players through the Gamma Hydra section and eventually players reach the neutral zone, where they meet the vessel for which the test is named.

The ship has been hit by a gravitic mine and its crew is in peril. Players can choose either to rescue the ship and spark an act of war with the Klingons or they can abandon the Kobayashi Maru, bypassing a confrontation but also letting the people die.

Unlike the original test, the one designed by Scopely can be beaten but the odds of that are 1 in 10,000. The Web game will time players as they navigate the many decisions they have to make leading to the Klingon confrontation. Scopely will reward the three fastest players to find the hack and defeat simulation by giving them the aforementioned prizes.

The game itself is fairly involved and players can run across unintended failures like catching a deadly Klingon disease.

Players can check out the game at kobayashimaru.com.