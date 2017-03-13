St. Patrick's Day events in Japan & Okinawa
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 13, 2017
THE EMERALD BALL TOKYO 2017: March 18, 6:30 p.m.; commemorating 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationships between Ireland and Japan, with music and more at Tokyo American Club; 27,000 yen adults, register at http://www.emeraldballtokyo.net.
I LOVE IRELAND FESTIVAL (Tokyo): March 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & March 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; commemorating 60th anniversary of establishment of a diplomatic relationship between Ireland and Japan with music and performances at Yoyogi Koen Event Square, 12-minute walk from JR Harajuku and JR Shibuya Stations; free.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE TOKYO: March 19, 1 p.m.; More than 1,000 people parade along Omotesanto Street, with a brief meeting at Jingu-mae Onden Kumin Kaikan at 10 a.m. at Irish Pub An Solas, 9:45 a.m. March 14 (6 chome, 31-5, Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku); six-minute walk from JR Harajuky Station on Yamanote-Line or Omote-sando Station on Chiyoda-Line.
IRISH FESTIVAL IN FUKUI (Fukui prefecture): March 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day parade at Happiring Shopping Plaza (Fukui Station West Exit) from 2 p.m.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY MAKUHARI PARADE (Chiba prefecture): March 26, 2-30 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day parade between Kaihin Makuhari Koen and Kaihin Makuhari Station on Kokusai Dori Street; gather at 1 p.m. at Kaihin Makuhari Koen; free advance registration required at http://chiba.inj.or.jp.
Okinawa
IRISH FESTIVAL IN OKINAWA: March 19, 3-8 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day parade at Chuo Park Avenue, two-minute drive from Okinawa Minami I.C. on Okinawa Express; 090-1948-3562.
