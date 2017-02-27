St. Patrick's Day events in Japan

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE YOKOHAMA MOTOMACHI (Kanagawa prefecture): March 12, 1-5 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day parade with bagpiper band, Irish dance teams and more 2 p.m. on Motomachi Dori Street, followed by Irish open-air Ceili party 3:30 p.m., at Motomachi Dori Street near Motomachi 3-chome; JR Ishikawacho Station or Motomachi Chukagai Station on Minato Mirai-Line.

I LOVE IRELAND FESTIVAL (Tokyo): March 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & March 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; commemorating 60th anniversary of establishment of a diplomatic relationship between Ireland and Japan with music and performances at Yoyogi Koen Event Square, 12-minute walk from JR Harajuku and JR Shibuya Stations; free.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE TOKYO: March 19, 1 p.m.; More than 1,000 people parade along Omotesanto Street, with a brief meeting at Jingu-mae Onden Kumin Kaikan at 10 a.m. at Irish Pub An Solas, 9:45 a.m. March 14 (6 chome, 31-5, Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku); six-minute walk from JR Harajuky Station on Yamanote-Line or Omote-sando Station on Chiyoda-Line.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY MAKUHARI PARADE (Chiba prefecture): March 26, 2-30 p.m.; St. Patrick’s Day parade between Kaihin Makuhari Koen and Kaihin Makuhari Station on Kokusai Dori Street; gather at 1 p.m. at Kaihin Makuhari Koen; free advance registration required at http://chiba.inj.or.jp.