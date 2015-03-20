Spilling the beans on Beans, a one-man coffee roastery near Yokosuka Naval Base

Beans, near Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, sells a selection of raw coffee beans that are on display in wooden barrels.

A one-minute stroll from Higashi-Zushi Station near Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, will land you inside a beautifully decorated shop serving freshly roasted coffee beans to your exact specification.

Beans is a quaint shop in the quiet town of Higashi-Zushi. At first glance I was captivated by little details, like the coffee bean displays outside the shop, but I was pulled in by the alluring aroma of fresh coffee beans.

I was greeted by the owner, a friendly, elderly man who speaks some English. Signage in English allowed me to move easily throughout Beans and take in everything on offer.

The shop sells a selection of raw coffee beans that are on display in wooden barrels. A variety of choices are available from places like Colombia, Indonesia, Jamaica, Guatemala and Yemen, and Beans will roast your selection to your liking.

Coffee aficionados may take the roasted beans home whole or ground. Bags are sold in quantities of 200 grams, or 7 ounces.

The roasting process takes about 20 minutes with some variation depending on your selection. There are seven levels of roast available, from American to Italian. Each type has a detailed description displayed in English in terms of flavor profile so you can make the best decision for yourself.

The shop has only one little bench that seats two. Many customers poke their heads in to give an order and return later for pickup.

I decided to stick around and enjoy the relaxing ambiance and aromas inside the store. The owner was kind enough to spark some conversation with me and even brewed me up a fresh cup of coffee on the house as I waited. The light roast I was offered highlighted the quality of the beans.

Coffee bean prices per bag range from 800 yen, about $7.40, to 1,400 yen, apart from the Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee beans that was going for 4,000 yen.

Address: 1 Chome-5-1 Numama, Zushi, Kanagawa 249-0004

Hours: Open daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: Most 200-gram coffee bags cost between 800 yen and 1,400 yen.

Dress: Casual

Directions: A one-minute walk from Higashi-Zushi Station in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan.

