Seeing yourself, decades in the future

Imagine your body 30 years in the future. What will stop working? What will hurt? Will you still be able to throw a ball or lift a child or salsa dance? Will you still look like yourself? Will you feel like yourself?

“Fast-Forward,” an hourlong documentary that premiered on PBS on March 24, seeks to answer those questions by using technology produced by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s AgeLab. The film’s subjects, four middle-aged people and their four adult children, hailing from different parts of the United States, are introduced to their future selves.

They strap on the AgeLab’s AGNES (Age Gain Now Empathy System) suit, which employs bungee cords, goggles, gloves and special footwear to help restrict wearers’ movement and vision and simulate the physical limitations of old age. They allow makeup and prosthetics experts to artificially age their faces 30 years into the future. They visit with academic, medical and aging professionals to start planning for the future. The idea is to give them a sense of empathy for both older people in general and for the older versions of themselves yet to be.

Director and producer Michael Eric Hurtig, a filmmaker in New York, chatted with The Washington Post about why he made the film and what he learned. His answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: As a person in your 30s, what put this idea on your radar?

A: I first saw the aging suit in a news clip about the MIT AgeLab. The suit manages to transport the user via so many touch points. It is all-consuming for the person wearing it. And it’s also pretty crazy-looking and fun to watch.

I have seen my family growing older and my parents, who are in their 70s, facing new challenges and decisions about how they want to age. So I really am similar to these millennial-parent combinations that we see in the film.

As a filmmaker who is a big fan of time travel narratives, I often try to imagine future trajectories and scenarios. What will life be like in the future? Younger people’s attitudes about aging and life at an older age is a perspective that isn’t often explored, and maybe there is something to gain from this type of shared experience.

We wanted to create something that would help younger viewers realize that they, too, would one day get older, and stop thinking about their future identities as something completely different from themselves. For obvious reasons, younger people aren’t usually the focus of documentaries on this subject - what do they know about it? I’m in my late 30s, and I really wanted to see whether it was even possible to truly see into our futures with any substance.

Did you try on the AGNES aging suit? What responses and reactions did it spark in you?

I have tried the suit. During our research for the production, we took a trip to the AgeLab and took it for a spin. That’s when I came to understand what a transformative experience of aging it creates. Even putting the suit on takes time - about 10 minutes - and true to the experiences of those in the film, it has a compound effect. “Ankle weights, sure no big deal! A neck brace, ok, wait I can’t quite look at you without turning my head and my shoulders. . .” I was definitely a cliche younger subject in the suit - once it was ready, I immediately swung my arms around and tried to move as freely as possible - and honestly I couldn’t wait to get it off. But it truly does give a sense of empathy for the experience of those older than the user.

I was in filmmaker mode, so I immediately started dreaming up scenarios that we could put people in. Given that I wanted to take it off so suddenly, a first thought was: What if we kept someone in the suit for a few hours? Could we do it for a day? None of the participants ended up wearing it for longer than a couple of hours. I’m not sure they would have spoken to me again if I’d had them in it for a full day!

I also learned that the suit is very extreme. It’s not fully akin to the experience of people as they grow old, because we adjust along the way, so in that sense the aging suit doesn’t simulate the full experience of being an older adult; instead it does the job of spurring the user into thinking about it.

The film’s subjects often get weepy when they look in the mirror and see their faces 30 years older. Why is this such a deep emotional moment?

The visual aging in the film was created through our collaborations with talented makeup artists around the country, as well as forensic aging specialists. We went through a lengthy process of identifying the look and style of makeup that might work best, including the prosthetics to be used and the age that we were going for. The goal here was to go for realism, not to shock participants or create some alternate version of themselves.

But this is such an extreme jump through time - as cast member Susan Woodruffsays at the end of the film - it’s hard to jump that fast. There is something fascinating about the statement that most people will make about time passing, “I blinked and 50 years had gone by” - and what is going through our minds in that moment? It is that quite uncanny feeling - because what they’re seeing can’t possibly be processed by their mind as reality. Part of the journey of the film is to explore the idea that there is a continuity there between our younger and older selves, and that we don’t become some other, distinct person.

Visual aging apps have recently made waves with the general public, and it’s a fun tool to see a mock-up of yourself in the future. But after filming “Fast-Forward,” I can say that there’s nothing quite as powerful for people as seeing yourself in the mirror, aged 30 years into the future.

How did you select the participants?

We spent a lot of time ensuring that we had a set of participants whose stories could contrast with one another. We knew that we wanted participants from a diverse set of backgrounds and locations in the country, but also those with different approaches and attitudes to aging. We then began the months-long process of exploring aging-related experts and resources in each of their communities. The initial concept for the film was actually to bring them all together for a single week-long experience, but we realized through the casting process that there was much to be learned from exploring their different communities and settings.

What do you hope viewers will learn from the film?

We’re all searching for connection using so many different types of technologies, but there is something in AGNES that captures the participant’s imagination in a powerful way. It helps to challenge participants in the moment and consider how they might approach a situation differently than they’d previously thought.

