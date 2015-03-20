Searching for authentic Mexican fare in Tokyo? Posada del Sol comes close

The chicken enchiladas from Posado del Sol, a Mexican eatery near Yokota Air Base, Japan, boast a delicious sauce with zing and the prefect amount of cheese.

Rosas, Tres Amigos and Los Comales. These are restaurants that those who hail from Texas, like me, will recognize as places to get satisfying Mexican food.

But finding similar spots can be hard in Japan. Like a wrangler on the West Texas plains, you must always keep one eye open for authentic tacos, tortillas and enchiladas.

One day, while browsing through the Yokota Eats and Travels! group on Facebook, I stumbled across a post about Posada del Sol, a Mexican eatery about 45 minutes away from the western Tokyo air base in Higashimurayama.

“My family and I tried Posada del Sol today by recommendation and ohhhhhh mannnnn! It did not disappoint!” Erica Hatch wrote on Sept. 5.

Her description of homemade tortillas and a friendly staff made me wonder if my search for good Mexican food in Japan was over.

After an easy drive, I found a pay parking lot just a two-minute walk from the restaurant.

The dining area has room for 15 and is decorated with sombreros, pictures of caballeros and other Mexican memorabilia. Classic Norteño, the mix of Mexican and German music that sounds like polka, plays in the background.

I rate my Mexican restaurants on a scale of three: guacamole, enchilada and tacos. That’s where I started at Posada del Sol.

The guacamole, which costs the equivalent of about $6, was made fresh to order. It was creamy and a little sweet, but lacked salt and the tang of lime I am used to.

The beef tacos, about $8 for two, tasted amazing but were smaller even than street tacos you’ll find back in the States. However, the meat was flavorful, the salsa was mild and the tortillas fresh and fluffy.

The chicken enchiladas, about $12, were near perfect. The sauce was great with a slight zing and just the right amount of cheese on top. Using the homemade tortillas to mop up the sauce makes for a fantastic finishing treat.

All in all, Posada del Sol made for a great stop, but I won’t quit looking for that definitive throwback to memories of Texas.

godbold.theron@stripes.com

Twitter @GodboldTheron



Location: 2-30-23 Sakaecho, Higashimurayama, Tokyo 189-0013

Directions: A two-minute walk from Kumegawa Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line. Google Plus code PFXC+82 Higashimurayama, Tokyo

Hours: Open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for dinner. Hours may differ due to coronavirus restrictions.

Prices: Between $6 for appetizers and $18 for meals

Dress: Casual

Information: 042-398-4710