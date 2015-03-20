Sea Life Busan Aquarium in South Korea takes you underground and under the sea

Sea Life Busan Aquarium is home to more than 250 species, ranging from the smallest clownfish to enormous sharks that trained divers feed by hand for all to see.

Beneath the sands of Haeundae Beach, Sea Life Busan Aquarium features hundreds of species of marine life and face-to-face experiences suitable for all ages.

The aquarium is the largest sea-life experience in Busan, South Korea, and the only one underground in the entire country.

The marine exhibit also features the more adorable creatures, such as dozens of penguins, otters and even an enormous, three-finned sea turtle that is just waiting to photobomb guests at every opportunity.

One of the most unique exhibits at this aquarium is the Rock Pool, which allows visitors to hold live starfish, sea snails and several other harmless sea critters.

Spend all the time you want in a 260-foot underwater tunnel inches away from stingrays, sharks and dozens of other sea life. The giant groupers will stare back at you as you marvel at their size.

Various shows are performed throughout the day, including feedings for sharks, penguins, otters and stingrays. For an additional fee, staff will take guests in a glass bottom boat over the 790,000-gallon main tank for a more personal experience.

For an adult, 29,000 won (about $25) will provide unlimited time to discover each species. Admission costs 23,000 won for children 12 and younger. Before going, it’s worth visiting the aquarium’s English website for additional discounts.

keeler.matthew@stripes.com

Twitter: @MattKeeler1231



Directions: 612-846 Haeundae-gu, Haeundae Haebyun Ro 266, Jung-dong, Busan. By subway, get off at Haeundae Station and use exit 3 or 5. Parking is available for a fee.

Times: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Costs: 29,000 won for adults and 23,000 won for children ages 12 and younger.

Food: You’ll find dozens of restaurants in the immediate area.

Information: Online: visitsealife.com/busan/en