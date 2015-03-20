Rolling Stones-inspired eatery outside Camp Humphreys aims to satisfy any appetite

The Big Bite near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, hits home with fans of classic rock 'n' roll with its twist on the iconic tongue-and-lips logo made famous by The Rolling Stones.

Just beyond the gates at Camp Humphreys, dozens of restaurants are doing their best to entice customers searching for the best place to feed an American appetite.

The restaurant's twist on the iconic tongue-and-lips logo made famous by rock legends The Rolling Stones captured my attention. You can always get want you want off The Big Bite menu.

Dining in at restaurants off-post is prohibited for anyone attached to Camp Humphreys at this writing, but put The Big Bite on your list of things to do when the ban is lifted.

As with many family restaurants, the range of entrees more than accommodates your party’s varying appetites. The Big Bite offers salads, soups and pastas, as well as meals of chicken, pork or beef.

Its selection of healthy salads on the weekday lunch menu can’t be matched. A grilled chicken Caesar costs 11,000 won, or about $10, and an avocado salad is 13,000 won.

Don’t like those choices? Get your healthy fix with the popular salmon salad for 16,000 won. It features grilled salmon on top of fresh mixed greens, a strawberry Italian balsamic dressing and shredded, fresh Parmesan cheese.

While each of these options are great. I had my sights set on the chicken and rib entrees before stepping on the property.

The smoked barbeque pork ribs feature the restaurant's own signature barbecue sauce, alongside your choice of a generous amount of fresh vegetables or french fries. Although a bit pricey at 35,000 won, this entree can be easily shared by two.

The ribs were delicious. Nothing special but definitely what you would expect from American-style barbecue.

The top prize from this experience was the chicken with chimichurri sauce priced perfectly at 20,000 won. Again, enough for two if you're willing to share this tasty dish.

The plate arrives with two portions of grilled chicken with a chimichurri sauce on the side, and sautéed vegetables and mushrooms, which can be substituted with fries if desired. The chicken is extremely moist and tender, with a hint of spice that works excellently when combined with the sauce.

Location: 187, Anjeongsunhwan-ro, Paengseong-eup, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Directions: Within walking distance of Camp Humphreys’ pedestrian gate. GPS 36.963387, 127.044576

Hours: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday thru Sunday; last order 9 p.m.; closed Mondays

Prices: Entrees range from 11,000-44,000 won; kids items range from 8,000-13,000 won

Dress: Casual

Information: 031-656-3083

