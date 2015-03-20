Review: Director shows faith in 'The Good Catholic'

Religion is a tricky topic for film audiences. Envelop the story in too much spiritual talk and you won’t have a prayer of attracting those who have a phobia against faith-based movies. Dilute the message too much and you lose the core audience for this type of entertainment.

Writer-director Paul Shoulberg faced that test with his new film, “The Good Catholic,” and finds the perfect balance. He never shies away from the religious aspects of the story but at the same time gives the film enough air from outside the church to give the tale wider appeal.

Part of that comes from the story being so close to his heart. “The Good Catholic” script is based on his recently deceased father who was a priest in a small town when he fell in love with the director’s mother who was a practicing nun. This is the kind of sweet and endearing work that comes when you write what you know.

At the heart of “The Good Catholic” is Father Daniel (Zachary Spicer), a young priest living with what can only be described as the “Odd Couple” of the clergy world: Father Daniel shares a home with the no-nonsense Father Victor (Danny Glover) and the full-of-nonsense Father Ollie (John C. McGinley). Father Victor is a traditionalist who finds even a slight joke in a sermon to be bordering on blasphemy. Father Ollie can quote Scripture that says it is OK for him to wear a University of Indiana basketball jersey over his robes on game day.

Father Daniel is trying to find which approach is best for him. He’s searching because while he believes his decision to become a priest was right, there are things about his faith and commitment to God that remain elusive to him. That uncertainty is magnified when Jane (Wrenn Schmidt) walks into his confessional on a late Friday night. She’s not there to confess sins but wants tips on planning her own funeral.

Jane’s whirlwind approach to life begins to pull Father Daniel in as he hears her confession each week. Father Daniel must deal with feelings that his head tells him are in conflict with his vows.

Had Shoulberg focused solely on the relationship between Father Daniel and Jane, “The Good Catholic” would have become laden with deep philosophical discussions about dealing with a crisis of faith or what it means to make a commitment in service to God.

Instead, Shoulberg keeps introducing other views, especially through the work of McGinley. He embraces with an unfettered passion the role of a Franciscan who never met a doughnut or cigarette he didn’t love. His commitment is deep, but it isn’t burdened by the images society wants to place on men of the cloth as being reserved, quiet and socially aloof.

The real joy is watching the socially awkward Father Daniel as played by Spicer (“Gotham”) with the spitfire Schmidt (“Outcast”). Her quick banter mixed with his confused shyness harkens back to the days when Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks were making audiences fall in love. There’s a realness to their performance that makes the characters strong.

Shoulberg doesn’t force the emotional journey each is on but allows them to make as many discoveries as they make mistakes. This allows the story to unfold in such a way that the ending is not certain until the last seconds.

There are only two ways a movie like this can end and either decision would generate kickback for Shoulberg. The way he cushions the blow for those who believe the film should have ended a different way is by filling the script with little lessons about love, life, learning, listening and laughing.

THE GOOD CATHOLIC

3 out of 4 stars

Cast: Zachary Spicer, Wrenn Schmidt, John C. McGinley, Danny Glover.

Director: Paul Shoulberg

Not rated

Running time: 86 minutes.

“The Good Catholic” opens in select theaters Sept. 8 and will be available On Demand.

