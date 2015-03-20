Rev up your day with a visit to BMW Welt in Bavaria

A yellow BMW M4 sits on display beside a prototype of the BMW Vision M Next electric sports car on the main floor of the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany. The museum features new cars BMW is slated to release to the public. The BMW Welt is scheduled to be closed until at least March 7 because of coronavirus prevention measures.

For car enthusiasts, or for those seeking a unique experience, the BMW Welt complex near the Olympic Park in Munich is an absolute must, once it reopens.

The Welt is the one-stop shop for all brands produced by the world-famous Bayerische Motoren Werke, including the Mini Cooper and Rolls Royce Marques.

The Welt, essentially a giant showroom that opened in 2007 next to the company’s museum, is located together with the factory and BMW’s famous headquarters tower. Normally, dozens of customers from all over Europe would come here every day to collect their vehicles, but for now the complex remains closed under coronavirus restrictions.

When it opens again, BMW aficionados will be free to roam the complex, and inspect the latest models as well as yesteryear’s classics. A detailed tour of the facilities can easily take an entire day.

The Welt’s architecture was designed specifically to make a visitor’s first encounter with the vehicles a special experience, and its two floors are packed with all the different models of cars BMW has to offer.

When an average person thinks “BMW,” they usually identify the brand with top-class German engineering. It may surprise visitors to find out that the company actually produces cars all over the world, including the United States, South Africa, China and Mexico.

The facility features four different eateries to satisfy your thirst or hunger as you stroll by the lines of cars. A quick stop for some espresso did the trick for me at the M1 bistro — named for a mid-engine sports car produced in the late 1970s.

To get there, I’d recommend parking in the BMW Welt garage. It is the cleanest parking garage you will probably ever see, and you’ll get a chance to see the brand new BMWs waiting to be picked up by their new owners.

While visitors are free to roam, should you want a guided tour, you can purchase a ticket for the BMW Museum.

The trip from Grafenwoehr or Vilseck to the BMW Welt is definitely worth an all-day excursion, once the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Location: Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 Munich

Food: The M1 Bistro, Cooper’S, Restaurants Bavarie and EssZimmer are closed and will reopen as government pandemic restrictions allow.

Time: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed and will reopen when the government eases pandemic restrictions.

Cost: Free to walk around, 7.50 euros for a tour in German or English.

Information: bmw-welt.com/en.html, phone: +49 (0) 89 1250 160 01