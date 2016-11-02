Recently announced concerts, shows and theater

Events are from the websites pollstar.com; eventim.de; and euroteam.info.

Recently announced concerts

DAVE MATTHEWS AND TIM REYNOLDS

U.K.: London (Apollo) March 20 & 21.

LITTLE MIX

U.K.: Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena) Nov. 4, Leeds (first direct arena) Nov. 13, Manchester (Arena) Nov. 21 & 22.

METHYL ETHEL

The Netherlands: Amsterdam (Paradiso) March 12; Germany: Berlin (Berghain Kantine) March 14.

NINA MÜLLER

Germany: Nuremberg (Arena Nürnberger Versicherung) Feb. 12, Frankfurt (Jahrhunderthalle) Feb. 16, Stuttgart (Porsche-Arena) Feb. 17, Mannheim (SAP Arena) Feb. 18.

SKINDRED

U.K.: Holmfirth (Picturedrome) Feb. 2.

SÖHNE MANNHEIMS

Germany: Mannheim (Capitol) May 1 & 2, Saarbrücken (Garage) May 3, Stuttgart (LKA Longhorn) May 7, Würzburg (Posthalle) May 11; Austria: Linz (Tips Arena) May 5, Innsbruck (Congress) May 6, Bregenz (Festspielhaus) May 9.

TAKE THAT

U.K.: Birmingham (Genting Arena) May 5 & 6.

THE 69 EYES

Germany: Saarbrücken (Garage) Nov. 16, Nuremberg (Hirsch) Nov. 17, Hannover (Musikzentrum) Nov. 18.

THE BEACH BOYS

Austria: Vienna (Stadthalle) June 12; Germany: Stuttgart (Liederhalle) June 15, Frankfurt (Alte Oper) June 16, Düsseldorf (Mitsubishi Electric Halle) June 17.

THE PRETENDERS

U.K.: London (Royal Albert Hall) April 10.

TOM CHAPLIN

U.K.: York (Barbican Center) May 12.

Special concerts and shows

DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL

U.K.: Leicestershire (Donington Park) June 9-11.



ECHELON OPEN AIR

Germany: Bad Aibling (US-Kaserne) Aug. 19.

HURRICANE FESTIVAL

Germany: Scheesel (Eichenring) June 23-25.

KNOCKDOWN FESTIVAL

Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 18.

KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL

Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 17.

LECHLADE MUSIC FESTIVAL

U.K.: Lechlade (Riverside Park) May 26-28.

PULS OPEN AIR

Germany: Kaltenberg (Schloss) June 9 & 10.

RELOAD FESTIVAL 2017

Germany: Sulingen (Im Langen Lande) Aug. 25.

ROCKIGES FEST

Germany: Cologne (Palladium) Dec. 26.

RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING 2016

Germany: Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle) Dec. 2 & 3.



THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL

Germany: Stuttgart (Theaterhaus am Pragsattel) Nov. 6.



WINTER BEATS

Germany: Ingolstadt (Saturn Arena) Jan. 17.

V FESTIVAL

U.K.: Shifnal (Weston Park) Aug. 19 & 20.

On-base shows and theater

Auditions



Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage will have auditions for “Legally Blonde: The Musical” 6 p.m. Nov. 28 & 29 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.

Shows

Ansbach, Germany: Terrace Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20 and Dec. 2 & 3 at Bldg 5091, Bleidorn housing; DSN (314) 468-7636, CIV +49 (0)981-183-7636.

Grafenwoehr, Germany: Grafenwoehr Performing Arts Centre presents “Jamoke Session” 7 p.m. Nov. 19 & Dec. 17 at B103 Gettysburg Avenue, Tower Barracks; DSN (314) 475-6426, CIV +49 (0) 9641-83-6426.

Stuttgart, Germany: Stuttgart Theatre Centre presents “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 & 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 & 16 at Bldg 3320, Kelley Barracks; DSN (314) 421-3055, CIV +49 (0) 711-729-3055.

Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “Shrek The Musical” 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, Jan. 6, Jan. 7 & 14, and 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 18, Jan. 8 & 15 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.

Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “Lie of Omission” 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 28 & Feb. 3, 4 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 & Feb. 5 at The Kaiserslautern Arts & Cultural Center on Daenner Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.