Recently announced concerts, shows and theater
By MARCUS KLÖCKNER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 2, 2016
Events are from the websites pollstar.com; eventim.de; and euroteam.info.
Recently announced concerts
DAVE MATTHEWS AND TIM REYNOLDS
U.K.: London (Apollo) March 20 & 21.
LITTLE MIX
U.K.: Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena) Nov. 4, Leeds (first direct arena) Nov. 13, Manchester (Arena) Nov. 21 & 22.
METHYL ETHEL
The Netherlands: Amsterdam (Paradiso) March 12; Germany: Berlin (Berghain Kantine) March 14.
NINA MÜLLER
Germany: Nuremberg (Arena Nürnberger Versicherung) Feb. 12, Frankfurt (Jahrhunderthalle) Feb. 16, Stuttgart (Porsche-Arena) Feb. 17, Mannheim (SAP Arena) Feb. 18.
SKINDRED
U.K.: Holmfirth (Picturedrome) Feb. 2.
SÖHNE MANNHEIMS
Germany: Mannheim (Capitol) May 1 & 2, Saarbrücken (Garage) May 3, Stuttgart (LKA Longhorn) May 7, Würzburg (Posthalle) May 11; Austria: Linz (Tips Arena) May 5, Innsbruck (Congress) May 6, Bregenz (Festspielhaus) May 9.
TAKE THAT
U.K.: Birmingham (Genting Arena) May 5 & 6.
THE 69 EYES
Germany: Saarbrücken (Garage) Nov. 16, Nuremberg (Hirsch) Nov. 17, Hannover (Musikzentrum) Nov. 18.
THE BEACH BOYS
Austria: Vienna (Stadthalle) June 12; Germany: Stuttgart (Liederhalle) June 15, Frankfurt (Alte Oper) June 16, Düsseldorf (Mitsubishi Electric Halle) June 17.
THE PRETENDERS
U.K.: London (Royal Albert Hall) April 10.
TOM CHAPLIN
U.K.: York (Barbican Center) May 12.
Special concerts and shows
DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL
U.K.: Leicestershire (Donington Park) June 9-11.
ECHELON OPEN AIR
Germany: Bad Aibling (US-Kaserne) Aug. 19.
HURRICANE FESTIVAL
Germany: Scheesel (Eichenring) June 23-25.
KNOCKDOWN FESTIVAL
Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 18.
KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL
Germany: Karlsruhe (Schwarzwaldhalle) Dec. 17.
LECHLADE MUSIC FESTIVAL
U.K.: Lechlade (Riverside Park) May 26-28.
PULS OPEN AIR
Germany: Kaltenberg (Schloss) June 9 & 10.
RELOAD FESTIVAL 2017
Germany: Sulingen (Im Langen Lande) Aug. 25.
ROCKIGES FEST
Germany: Cologne (Palladium) Dec. 26.
RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING 2016
Germany: Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle) Dec. 2 & 3.
THE IRISH FOLK FESTIVAL
Germany: Stuttgart (Theaterhaus am Pragsattel) Nov. 6.
WINTER BEATS
Germany: Ingolstadt (Saturn Arena) Jan. 17.
V FESTIVAL
U.K.: Shifnal (Weston Park) Aug. 19 & 20.
On-base shows and theater
Auditions
Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage will have auditions for “Legally Blonde: The Musical” 6 p.m. Nov. 28 & 29 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.
Shows
Ansbach, Germany: Terrace Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20 and Dec. 2 & 3 at Bldg 5091, Bleidorn housing; DSN (314) 468-7636, CIV +49 (0)981-183-7636.
Grafenwoehr, Germany: Grafenwoehr Performing Arts Centre presents “Jamoke Session” 7 p.m. Nov. 19 & Dec. 17 at B103 Gettysburg Avenue, Tower Barracks; DSN (314) 475-6426, CIV +49 (0) 9641-83-6426.
Stuttgart, Germany: Stuttgart Theatre Centre presents “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 & 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 & 16 at Bldg 3320, Kelley Barracks; DSN (314) 421-3055, CIV +49 (0) 711-729-3055.
Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “Shrek The Musical” 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, Jan. 6, Jan. 7 & 14, and 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 18, Jan. 8 & 15 at Bldg. 3232, Kleber Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.
Kaiserslautern, Germany: KMC Onstage presents “Lie of Omission” 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 28 & Feb. 3, 4 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 & Feb. 5 at The Kaiserslautern Arts & Cultural Center on Daenner Kaserne; DSN 314-483-6626.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!