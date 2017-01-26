Plum blossom festivals in Japan

YUGAWARA PLUM BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Kanagawa prefecture): Feb. 4-March 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; about 4,000 trees at Makuyama Park in Yugawara town; includes taiko (Japanese drum) performance and traditional dance; 15-minute bus ride from JR Yugawara Station; 200 yen adults, kids free; 0465-63-2111; www.town.yugawara.kanagawa.jp.e.td.hp.transer.com/kankou/event/ume-top.html.

FUCHU KYODO-NO MORI PLUM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Feb.4-March 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Mon.; see 1,100 trees in 60 varieties which start blooming in early February at Fuchu Kyodo-no Mori Museum, 10-minute ride from Kunitachi Fuchu I.C. on Chuo-Express or 20-minute walk from Fuchu Honmachi Station on Musashino/Nambu-Lines; 200 yen adults, 100 yen kids; 042-368-7921; www.fuchu-cpf.or.jp/museum/1000444.html.

PLUM BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (western Tokyo): Feb. 6-March 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; about 800 plum trees at Keio Mogusaen, Hino city; 10 minute walk from Keio Mogusaen-mae Station; 300 yen adults, 100 yen kids; 042-591-3478.

JINDAI BOTANICAL GARDEN PLUM BLOSSOMS FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Feb. 7-March 5, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Mon.; 180 plum trees in 70 varieties bloom in the plum garden; 5-31-10 Jindaiji Motomachi, Chofu City, bus from Mitaka Station, JR Chuo Line, or Chofu Station, Keio Line, Jindaiji Shokubutsu Koen Mae bus stop; 500 yen for garden entrance; 0424-83-2300; www.tokyo-park.or.jp/english.

SANKEIEN GARDEN – PLUM BLOSSOMS VIEWING (Yokohama): Feb. 11-March 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends & holidays; view 600 plum trees of the white and red blossoms at the garden, which features historic building and seasonal flower; 500 yen; A10-minute bus ride from JR Negishi Station; 045-621-0634/5; www.sankeien.or.jp/pdf/guidemap_english.pdf.