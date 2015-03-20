Piancavallo offers a breath of fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic

Families and individuals go sledding in the Italian resort of Piancavallo in Dec. 2020. The slide down the mountain is exhilirating and the walk back up to the top makes for a good workout.

With the coronavirus making travel difficult, if not impossible, but public health professionals urging people to get outside and get exercise, many Americans based at Aviano are heading for the hills – specifically, the Alps, or the Dolomites as they’re called in Italy.

Just before Christmas, when the Italian authorities slightly eased coronavirus restrictions, we took a trip to Piancavallo, a ski resort a 30-minute drive from Aviano, in the Alps.

Italian coronavirus restrictions bar travel outside the region of a person’s residence, but, because Piancavallo is situated in the same region, and even the same province, as Aviano, the resort is still authorized for Aviano airmen and their families, provided they follow all the other rules. Those aren’t always coronavirus-related – not having winter or all-season tires also carries a hefty fine.

Once in the resort, you’ll find crazy-fun runs for sledding.

We did at least five runs, hiking back up to the top of the hill after each one to do it again. Sliding down was fun; hiking back up was a good workout.

Sleds and other winter sports equipment can be rented at the resort but it’s advisable to book what you need ahead of time. Spur-of-the-moment travelers might want to bring their own gear. Buy it ahead of time in the lowlands, where it’s often cheaper.

The resort also has an area for freestyle snowboarding, an illuminated loop for cross-country skiing at night, and a 6-acre area called Nevelandia, where kids can try skiing, sledding, bob-sledding, tubing and other outdoor activities, among other facilities.

Even though Italian government recommendations don’t require people to wear masks while in the mountains, most people put theirs on when they were close to others.

When the resort gets too crowded, local police have been known to turn back people heading up the mountain. Don’t feel defeated: even on the way up to the resort, the views of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region are breathtaking.

Directions: Piancavallo is northwest of Aviano. Most map apps have good directions to the resort. When you get to the top of the mountain, follow the signs for “Centro,” where there’s free parking.

Food: There are plenty of places in the town that sell food but bring your own snacks if you don’t want to pay resort prices.

Information: Online: www.turismofvg.it/mountain365/piancavallo



