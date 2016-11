On-base activities

The old and the new ... Seoul Tower rises above a historic pavilion crowned with watching monkeys.

Events are as accurate as possible at press time. Since times or event schedules can change, please verify events before attending.

Japan

ATSUGI

Visit Atsugi MWR at http://tinyurl.com/3dozakn or on Facebook at http://tinyurl.com/3eytb9c

Events

Nov. 11, 17 & 25, Turkey Bowl Flag Football; Nov. 21, Captain’s Cup Basketball League, Ranger Gym, coaches’ meeting Nov. 16, sign up by Nov. 11; Nov. 23 & 30, Dec. 3, Winter Classic Soccer; Nov. 25, Turkey 5K; Dec. 17, Jingle Bell Jog 5K.

Tours, 264-3786/3770

Nov. 12, 3 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Kyoto sightseeing, $95 adult, $75 ages 6-11, $65 ages 3-5; Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Fuji Safari Park, $60 adult, $49 ages 3-11, $25 ages 2 & younger; Nov. 13, 8:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., New Sanno Hotel brunch & Odaiba, $38 adult, $23 ages 4-12, $13 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., mandarin orange picking & Izu Animal Kingdom, $43 adults, $37 ages 6-12, $30 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Fuji sightseeing, $40 adult, $29 ages 6-11, $22 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 20, 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Nikko sightseeing, $55 adult, $40 ages 6-11, $40 ages 3-5; Nov. 25, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Black Friday shopping at Yokosuka Base, $15; Nov. 26, 5 a.m..-9 p.m., Nagoya castle & Toyota Automobile Museum; Nov. 28 & Dec. 18, 3:30-10 p.m., Sagamiko Illumination, $28 adult, $20 ages 3-11, $12 ages 2 & younger; 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, $18; Dec. 11, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Yunessun Halone Spa, $37 adult, $32 ages 3-11, $20 ages 2 & younger; Dec. 18, 8:45 a.m., New Sanno Hotel brunch & Asakusa sightseeing, $43 adult, $30 ages 4-12, $18 ages 3 & younger.

Liberty

Nov. 11, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Disneyland, free, one-day pass: 7,400 yen ages 18+; Nov. 11 & 18, 8 p.m.-midnight, Friday Night Game Night; Nov. 12, Kyoto sightseeing, $15; Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Fuji Safari Park, $25; 8:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., New Sanno Hotel & Odaiba free time, $23; Nov. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Mandarin Orange picking & Izu Animal Kingdom, $25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Fuji sightseeing, $5; Nov. 20, 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Nikko sightseeing, free; Nov. 25, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Yokosuka Base Black Friday shopping, free; Nov. 26, 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Nagoya Castle & Toyota Automobile Museum, $15; Nov. 27, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, free; 3:30-10 p.m., Sagamiko Illumination, 47; Dec. 2, 0, 16, 23 & 30, 8 p.m.-midnight, Friday Night Game Night,.

CAMP FUJI

Marine and Family Programs, 224-8353

Nov. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Credit Report/Score Analysis; Nov. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m., College Navigator Program; Tue., 2-3 p.m., Military Tuition Assistance Brief.

MCCS Trips and Recreation, 224-8657

Tue., 5:30-9:30 p.m., shuttle to bowling alley; Wed., 6:30-9:30 p.m., hot springs trip; 6:30-10:30 p.m. shuttle to bowling alley.

SASEBO

Fitness & Aquatics, 252-2925

Nov. 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., NOFFS (Navy Operational Fitness Fueling Series), Fleet fitness Complex, open to all CAFAS, ages 18+, 252-6899.

Liberty, 252-3756

Nov. 11-13, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Universal Studios Japan, $300, $250 Blue Jacket, limited to the first 12 people.

Tours, 252-3433

Nov. 12, 10:15 a.m.-10 p.m., Hita Tenryou Festival Oita, $40, free Blue Jacket; Nov. 13, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Waterfall of Saga, $40, free Blue Jacket; Nov. 19 & 26, noon-9:30 p.m., Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, $55; Nov. 20, 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m., Costco Express shopping, $25; Nov. 24, 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Fukuoka shopping, $30; Nov. 27, noon-9:30 p.m., Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, $55.

Sato Travel, 252-3488

Nov. 8-13, Ho Chi Minh & Phan Tiet; Nov. 10-13/Dec. 1-4, Beijing; Nov. 25-27, Taipei; Dec. 21-24, Shanghai & Suzhou.

Outdoor Adventure Center, 252-3500

Nov. 26, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m., barge fishing in Hirado Straights, $80 adult, $50 ages 13 & younger, register by Monday prior.

MISAWA

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/misawa.ab

ITT, 226-3555

Nov. 19, Ryusendo Caves, $50 adult, $40 ages 6-14, $20 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 21-26, Tokyo Getaway, $400 adults, $300 ages 4-12, $100 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 19 &20, Oirase Salmon Festival, $10; Nov. 21-27, Beijing, Xi’an & Shanghai, $2,360 adult, $2,360 ages 5-11, $1,970 ages 2-4, $490 ages 1 & younger; Dec. 22-26, Tokyo Disney Christmas, $520 adult, $420 ages 4-11, $100 ages 3 & younger; Dec. 26-30, Tokyo Getaway, $400 adult, $300 ages 4-12, $10 ages 3 & younger; Jan. 26-29, Guns N’ Roses concert, transportation & three-nights of accommodation at New Sanno Hotel, $460 ages 6+.

Outdoor Recreation Center, 226-9378

Nov. 12, Hachikuro Wild Hot Springs, $45 ages 18+; Nov. 19-20, Hakkoda Mountains overnight backpacking hike, $85 ages 18+; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wild West: Skeet & Trap, archery and paintball, Range.

YOKOSUKA

On Facebook: tinyurl.com/yzd4tqn

Tours

Nov. 11, 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Disneyland holiday discount, $86 adult, $73 ages 12-17, $56 ages 4-11, $10 infant, $43 Blue Jacket; 7:45 a.m.-8 p.m., Tokyo SkyTree & Sumida Riverboat, $55 adult, $45 ages 12-17, $32 ages 6-11, $23 ages 4 & 5, $28 Blue Jacket; Nov. 12, 6:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Hakone highlights with buffet, $80 adult, $69 ages 12-17, $53 ages 6-11, $29 ages 3-5, $40 Blue Jacket; Nov. 11-13, Kyoto and maiko performance, $787 adult-single, $612 adults-twin, $564 adults-triple, $540 adult-quad, $560 ages 12-17, twin, $512 ages 12-17, triple, $488 ages 12-17, quad, $394 Blue Jacket, single, $306 Blue Jacket, twin, $282 Blue Jacket, triple, $270 Blue Jacket; Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tokyo highlights, $31 adult, $20 ages 6-14, $15 children, $16 Blue Jacket; Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Open-Air Folk House Museum & industrial lights evening cruise, $30, $15 Blue Jacket; Nov. 19, 6:45 a.m.-8 p.m., Mount Fuji winter sightseeing, $49 adult, $32 ages 6-11, $25 children, $25 Blue Jacket; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest Illumination, $59 adult, $44 ages 3-11, $14 infant, $30 Blue Jacket; Nov. 20, 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Shosenkyo Valley Nature Trail & cable car ride, $59 adult, $39 ages 4-11, $24 infant, $30 Blue Jacket; 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Yokota AAFES BX shopping, $20 adult, $14 ages 6-11, $10 children, $15 Blue Jacket; Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Kirin Beer Factory & Yomiuriland Amusement Park, $25, $15 Blue Jacket; Nov. 24, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Mount Takao hiking, $29 adult, $20 ages 6-11, $15 children, $15 Blue Jacket; 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m., DisneySea holiday discount, $86 adult, $73 ages 12-17, $56 ages 4-11, $10 infant, $43 Blue Jacket; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., New Sanno Hotel Thanksgiving Day brunch & Odaiba, $57 adult, $34 ages 4-12, $13 infant, $29 Blue Jacket; Nov. 26, 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Spa Resort Hawaiians, $68 adult, $49 ages 6-11, $36 ages 3-5, $28 infant, $34 Blue Jacket; 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m., Tokyo German Village winter illumination, $28 adult, $20 ages 6-11, $14 children, $15 Blue Jacket; Nov. 27, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Nokogiriyama hiking & cable car ride, $42 adult, $27 ages 4-11, $15 infant, $21 Blue Jacket; 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Gotemba Winter illumination with buffet, $59 adult, $35 ages 6-14, $19 ages 3-5, $14 infant, $30 Blue Jacket; Dec. 25-26, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Snow Monkey Park overnight, $330 adult-one person/room, $299 adult-two-four-person/room, $270 ages 12-17-two-four person/room, $207 ages 6-11-two-four person/room.

Outdoors, 243-5732

Nov. 11, 4:45 a.m.-8 p.m., Amagisan intermediate day hike, $80, $40 Blue Jacket; 6:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Tanzania and Zip Line with lunch buffet, $80 ages 18, $70 ages 10-17, $55 Blue Jacket; Nov. 12 & 19, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Takatori-yama rock climbing, $50, $25 Blue Jacket; Nov. 20, 5:15 a.m.-7 p.m., cross country/downhill MTB on Nishi Izu Panoramic Skyline, $70, $35 Blue Jacket, $18 full-suspension rental MTB; Nov. 24, 4:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Izi Jogasaki rock climbing, $80, $40 Blue Jacket; Nov. 26, 1-4 p.m., Tanzawa Ooyama intermediate day hike; 1-4 p.m., LTO Pre-Purchase Inspection; Nov. 27, 5:15 a.m.-7 p.m., cross-country MTB at Wild Monkey Valley in Chiba, $60, $30 Blue Jacket, $18 full-suspension MTB bike rental.

Liberty, 243-7346

Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Bowling and Pizza; Nov. 9. 6 p.m., Air Hockey Tourney; Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Asakusa boat ride and train tour, $19, $15 Blue Jacket, sign up by Nov. 9; Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m., Quick Stop Tour: Sankeien, $10, $5 Blue Jacket; Nov. 17, 4 p.m., Liberty Barracks: Bldg. 1721; Nov. 18, 6 p.m., Super Smash Bro’s Tourney; Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Tokyo National Art Center: Salvador Dali Exhibition; Nov. 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Speedball Paintball; Nov. 22, astronaut movie marathon; Nov. 23, 6 p.m., 6 p.m., Liberty Leisure Class: Basic Japanese; Nov. 24, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Fuji-Q Highland Amusement Park, $68, $40 Blue Jacket; Nov. 24, 4 p.m., Thanksgiving buffet; Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m., Quick Stop Tour: local eestaurant; Nov. 26, 9 p.m., Strike Out Bowling; Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Cards Against Humanity.

Events

Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Festival of Trees, C-2 Auditorium on Command Hill, 243-1215 or 046-816-1215.

YOKOTA AIR BASE

Visit the Facebook page at tinyurl.com/bqnd4jf, Channel 22 or www.YokotaSupport.com.

Events

Nov. 11, 18 & 25, Smooth Jazz & R & B, Enlisted Club; Nov. 12, Classic Rock & R&B, Enlisted Club.

ITT

Nov. 11, 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Disneyland Holiday Discount, $90 adult, $79 ages 12-17, $68 ages 4-11 $30 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 11-13, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m., UNESCO World Heritage Site, fee charged; Nov. 12, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hakone National Park, $63 ages 13+, $47 ages 6-12, $30 ages 2 & younger; Nov. 12, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Kamakura Great Buddha & Shrine, $50 ages 12+, $40 ages 6-11, $30 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 19, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Shosenkyo Gorge, Samurai Temple & Wine factory, $65 adult, $50 ages 6-11, $35 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hello Kitty Land, $55 adult, $45 ages 3-17, $30 ages 2 & younger; Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Brunch at the New Sanno Hotel & Ueno Park, $60 ages 13+, $45 ages 4-12, $30 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 24-26, 4:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Hiroshima, $695 ages 6+, $435 ages 3-5, no bed/no meals/no seats; Nov. 25, 6 a.m.-11 p.m., DisneySea – Family Day, $90 adult, $79 ages 12-17, $68 ages 4-11 $30 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 26, 3-9:30 p.m., Jewellumination at Yomiuriland, $53 ages 18+, $45 ages 3-17, $30 ages 2 & younger; Nov 26, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tokyo Waterfront Area & Asakusa Temple; $53 ages 12+, $43 ages 6-11, $35 ages 4 & 5, $30 ages 3 & younger; Nov. 27, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Yokosuka shopping, $33.

Outdoors, 225-4552

Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., trout fishing at Toshimaen, Tokyo, $40 ages 13+, $20 ages 5-12, sign up by Nov. 8; Nov. 24, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., indoor trampoline, $30 ages 6+, sign up by Nov. 22; Nov. 25, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m., trout fishing at Shishidome, $90 ages 13+, $60 ages 7-12, sign up by Nov. 22; Dec. 3, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., mystery ski/snowboard trip, $80, sign up by Nov. 29; Dec. 6, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., mystery ski/snowboard strip, $80, sign up by Dec. 3; Dec. 12-13, 4 a.m.-8 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Kagura, $150 ages 18+, sign up by Dec. 9; Dec. 16, 5:30-10 p.m., indoor trampoline, $30 ages 6+, sign up by Dec. 13; Dec. 17, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., mystery ski/snowboard trip, $80, sign up by Dec. 13; Dec. 17-20, 5 a.m.-8 p.m., ski/snowboard instructor training course at Kagura, experienced skiers/riders only, $400 ages 20+, sign up by Dec. 13; Dec. 24, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., mystery ski/snowboard trip to Naeba, $80, sign up by Dec. 20; Dec. 24-26, 4 a.m.-8 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Naeba, $380 ages 13+, $290 ages 12 & younger, sign up by Dec. 20; Dec. 26, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., sledding trip to Fujiten, $60, sign up by Dec. 23; Jan. 10-11, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Hakuba Cortina, $245 ages 13+, $195 ages 12 & younger, sign up by Jan. 6; Jan. 14-16, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Shiga Kogen, $450 ages 13+, $370 ages 12 & younger, sing up by Jan. 10; Jan. 23-24, 4 a.m.-9 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Tangram Madarao, $230 ages 13+, $180 ages 12 & younger, sign up by Jan. 20; Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Hokkaido and Sapporo night, $630, sign up by Jan. 5.

CAMP ZAMA

Outdoor Recreation Center and Leisure Travel Service,263-4671, www.armymwrjapan.com/calendar

Nov. 12, 3:30 a.m.-1 a.m., Kyoto, $115 ages 18+, $112 ages 6-17, $91 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Fuji-Q Highland Amusement Park, $20 transportation only; 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Hosono Plateau hiking, $55 ages 6+; Nov. 19, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Fukuroka Waterfalls & Ryujin Bridge, $52 ages 15+, $49 ages 6-14, $44 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 19, trout fishing derby, $15 ages 16+, $10 ages 15 & younger, includes fishing fee, rental pole and reel and prize; Nov. 20, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ohnoyama hiking, $39 ages 10+; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Yokosuka Navy Exchange shopping, $14; Nov. 24, 4 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Mount Koga hiking, $82 ages 12+; 4 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Hiroshima, $520 ages 18+-single room, $477 ages 12+-twin room, $459 ages 6-11-twin room, $455 ages 12+-triple room, $455 ages 6-11-triple room, $186 ages 5 & younger-twin/triple room, sign up by Nov. 9; Nov. 26, 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Brazilian BBQ lunch & Harajuku are free time, $62 ages 13+, $43 ages 6-12, $17 ages 5 & younger; Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mount Takao free time, $18.

Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE

Boonie Stomps, 787-4238

Nov. 12, 9 a.m., Upper Lonfit River, 4 hours, 4 miles/difficult; Nov. 19, 9 a.m., Tinago Falls, 3 hours, 3 miles/medium; Nov. 26, 9 a.m., Tony’s Fall with Asan River option, 3 hours, 1.5 miles/medium or 4 hours, 2 miles/difficult.

Coral Reef Fitness Center, 366-6100

Nov. 16, 6 a.m., Turkey Truffle Shuffle 5K; Dec. 7, 5 p.m., Quarterly Weightlifting Challenge; Dec. 14, 6:30 a.m., Grinch Giveaway 5K.

Hot Spot, 366-2339

Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., Ping Pong Tournament; Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m., Board Game Night.

Outdoor Recreation, 366-5204

Nov. 12, 7:45 a.m., Island tour, $15 ages 5+, sign up in advance; Nov. 19, 4:45 a.m. deep sea fishing trip, $85, sign up in advance.

Palm Tree Golf Course, 366-4653

Nov. 12 & 13, Club Championship Golf Tournament, $40, sign up by Nov. 10.

NAVAL BASE GUAM

Charles King Fitness Center, 333-2049

Nov. 7-20, registration for Holiday Volleyball Tournament, tournament starts on Dec. 5; Nov. 11, 6 p.m., Veteran’s Day 5K, register at CKFC front desk by Nov. 11.

Liberty, 564-2280

Nov. 24, 1-9 p.m., Liberty Thanksgiving Dinner; Dec. 25, noon-8 p.m., Liberty Christmas dinner.

Outdoor Recreation, 366-5204

Nov. 12, hike Fonte Dam; Nov. 20, 26 & 30, 4-6 p.m., beginning photography class, $120; Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., hike Ritidian Singsong Latte; Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., holiday shopping tour.

Okinawa

CAMP FOSTER

Events

Nov. 9, 16 & 23, 8-11 p.m., Dec. 3, 9 p.m.-midnight, Basic Mode, Ocean Breeze; Jan. 12-16, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m., MLK PACAF-WIDE Basketball Tournament, Camp Foster FieldHouse, coaches’ meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 11 at Ocean Breeze, $250 early, $300 late registration, register at MCCS Athletic Facility by 1 p.m., Jan. 2, 645-3521.

Tours, 646-3502, www.mccsokinawa.com/tours

Nov. 11, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Polynesian night dance show; Nov. 11-14, Dive Ishigaki; Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Shuri Castle; 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sweet & salty tour; Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Castle Home & Gardens, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Japanese tea ceremony; Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hiji Falls & Okuma; Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pizza in the Sky & Nakijin Castle; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Submarine & lunch; Nov. 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Urashima Dinner Theater; Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., ice skating tour; Nov. 27, 9 a.m-2 p.m., Bios of the Hill; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Okinawa World & Habu Museum.

KINSER

Events

Nov. 11, 18,25 & 30, 8-11 p.m., Basic Mode, Surfside; Nov. 20, 8:05 a.m., half marathon, Kinser Gym, $30 early, $40 same-day registration, register at MCCS Athletic Facility by 1 p.m., Nov. 14 or 6:30-7:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 637-1869.

Tours

Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., battle sites; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Okinawa West Coast tour; Nov. 11, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Polynesian dance show; Nov. 11-14, Dive Ishigaki; Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Shuri Castle; 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sweet & salty tour; Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Castle Home & Gardens, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Japanese tea ceremony; Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hiji Falls & Okuma; Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pizza in the Sky & Nakijin Castle; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Submarine & lunch; Nov. 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Urashima Dinner Theater; Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., ice skating tour; Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bios of the Hill; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Okinawa World & Habu Museum.

CAMP COURTNEY

Events

Nov. 10, 17, 24 & 31, 8-11 p.m., Basic Mode, Bayview; Dec. 10-11, 1-9 p.m., Christmas & Holiday Festival, commissary/PX complex.

CAMP HANSEN

www.mccsokinawa.com/entertainment

Events

Nov. 8, 15, 22 & 29, 8-11 p.m., Basic Mode, the Palms.

Tours

Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., battle sites; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Okinawa West Coast tour; Nov. 11, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Polynesian night dance show; Nov. 11-14, Dive Ishigaki; Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Shuri Castle; 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., sweet & salty tour; Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Castle Home & Gardens, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Japanese tea ceremony; Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hiji Falls & Okuma; Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pizza in the Sky & Nakijin Castle; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Submarine & lunch; Nov. 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Urashima Dinner Theater; Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., ice skating tour; Nov. 27, 9 a.m-2 p.m., Bios of the Hill; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Okinawa World & Habu Museum.

KADENA

www.kadenaevents.com

ITT, 966-7333

Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Battle of Okinawa; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bios on the Hill; Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Explore the North; 9:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Cooking 101 – Okinawa Soba; Nov. 13, noon-5 p.m., Bullfighting in Uruma; Nov. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., lunch buffet: EM Costs Vista Tempura and Sushi; Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-noon, Park N Play: Nagagusuku; Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., shopping; Nov. 18, 4:30-10 p.m., Ladies Tea Party, adults only; Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Trsuboya Pottery; Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Battle of Okinawa; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Walking Tours with Mr. Hide: Urasoe; Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Central 100 Yen Shopping; Nov. 23, 12:30-5 p.m., Ryukyu Dragon Pro Wrestling; Nov. 25, 6 a.m.-3 p.m., Kokusai Golf Club; Nov. 26, 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m., Ie Island tour; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Churaumi Aquarium ticket & transportation; 5-10 p.m., Yotsutake Dinner Theater; Nov. 27, 9 a.m-4 p.m., Ocean Observatory; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Shuri Castle & Shikina-En; Nov. 28, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dino Park & Butterfly; Nov. 29, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Battle of Okinawa – adults only; Nov. 30, 9 a.m-2 p. m., shisa mask & Thai in the Sky.

Off Island Tours

Nov. 19-26, Sydney; Nov. 22-26, Tokyo, Nov. 23-26, Beijing; Dec. 17-24 Sydney; Dec. 17-24, Vietnam & Cambodia; Dec. 22-26, Tokyo.

Chibana Golf, 966-7327

Nov. 10 & 23, 7-11 a.m., Unit Outing; Nov. 19, 6-11 a.m., Turkey Shoot Tournament.

Banyan Tree Golf, 966-7321

Nov. 18, 7-11 a.m., Squadron Golf Outing.

Okuma

Nov. 24, 1-8:30 p.m., Okuma Thanksgiving Buffet.

Outdoor Recreation

Nov. 11-14, Kagoshima hiking, $750; Dec. 23-26, ski/snowboard trip to Hokkaido, $1,000 single, $1,900 double occupancy, $2,700 for 2 adults, 1 child.

Emery Lanes Bowling Center

Nov. 13, 20 & 27, 5-8 p.m., Family Cosmic Night.

SCHWAB

Events

Nov. 12, 19 & 26, 8-11 p.m., Dec. 2, 9 p.m.-midnight, Basic Mode, BeachHead.

South Korea

OSAN AIR BASE

Events

Mon. & Sat., 6:30 p.m., Texas Hold’em Tournament, Silver Star Lounge, sign in 5-6 p.m.

Tours, 784-4254

Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 & 29, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., DMZ/Tunnel #3 with lunch, $55; Nov. 19, 3-11 p.m., Seoul Lantern festival, $30; Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Everland Amusement Park, $50; 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Kloud Brewery & Makkeoli Factory, $45; Nov. 12, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Nami Island & the Garden of Morning Calm, $56; 7 a.m.-6 p.m., hiking Mount Naebyeon, $35; Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Changduk Palace & Haengju Fortress, $35; Nov. 18, 5:30-11:30 p.m., Hard Rock Café (dinner) & Seoul night tour, $35; Nov. 19, 3-11 p.m., Seoul Lantern Festival, $30; 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Gosu Cave & Boat Ride at Chungju Lake; Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Korean Folk Village & Wawoojeong Temple, $40; Nov. 24-26, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Jeju Island, $440 ages 10+, double occupancy, $610 single occupancy, sign up by Nov. 10, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., COEX Mall, Aquarium and Bongeum Temple, $40; Nov. 26, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., hiking Mount Domyeong, $35; Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Everland Amusement park, $50; Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Seoul city tour, $40; 2:30-9:30 p.m., ice hockey (Asia League): Daemyung vs. Cranes, $35.

Outdoor Recreation

Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-noon, clay pigeon shooting at Olympic Training Center, $40; Nov. 12, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., all-terrain vehicle (ATC) adventure, $90; Nov. 19 & 20, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Dragon Valley Resort, $80 adult, $70 ages 13 & younger; Nov. 20, 5:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., trout fishing Dukbong Reservoir, $50; Nov. 25, 4:30-10:30 p.m., night kayaking Seoul’s Han River, $65; Nov. 26, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Dragon Valley Resort, $80 adult, $70 ages 13 & younger; Nov. 27, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m., ski/snowboard trip to Phoenix Park, $75 adult, $65 ages 13 & younger.

CAMP CASEY

Tour

Nov. 12, 8:20 a.m.3:30 p.m., Seoul Namsan Tower & Itaewon shopping, sign up by Nov. 10.

Outdoor Recreation

Nov. 12, Indoor Ski/Snowboard Park, $60; Dec. 3, Vivaldi Ski Park; Dec. 10, Hot Spring hike and Hot Spring Soak, $35; Dec. 17, Bearstown Ski Park trip.

CAMP HOVEY

Tour

Nov. 12, 8 a.m.3:30 p.m., Seoul Namsan Tower & Itaewon shopping, sign up by Nov. 10.

CAMP HUMPHREYS

Events

Nov. 12, 9 a.m., Memorial 5K Run and 1 mile kid run, MP Hill Fitness Center, 753-8807; Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m., National American Indian Heritage 5K/1 mile run-walk, MP Hill Fitness Center, registration starts at 7:30 a.m., 753-6527 or 010-2829-6985; Nov. 30, 2-3:30 p.m., National American Indian heritage Observation, Community Fitness Center, contact 2nd Lt. Estes at 010-2255-9277, email danei.a.estes.mil@mail.mil.

Tours

Nov. 12, 2 p.m.-midnight, Seoul Lantern Festival, $30, sign up by Nov. 8; Nov. 24-25, Thanksgiving Day tour to Busan, $245 for twin, $375 single, $220 ages 3-12, 753-6248 or 070-4194-7142.

Outdoor Recreation

Nov. 12, 2 p.m.-midnight, Seoul Lantern Festival, $30 transportation only, register by 1 p.m., Nov. 8; Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Yeoju Premium Outlet, $30 transportation only, register by 1 p.m., Nov. 15; Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Dynamic Eco Adventure Zipline, $75, register by 1 p.m., Nov. 15; Nov. 25-27, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Busan Shark Diving and city tour, $265, register by 1 p.m., Nov. 17; Nov. 26, noon-10 p.m., Everland Romantic Illumination, $45 adult, $40 children, register by 1 p.m., Nov. 22.

DAEGU/CAMP WALKER/CAMP CARROLL

Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., fall bazaar, Exchange Parking Lot at Camp Walker, rain location: Walker CAC; Mon., 10-11:30 a.m., English as Second Language class, Camp Carroll ACS conference room, Mon., 2-3:30 p.m., advanced Korean language class, Camp Carroll conference room, 765-7900.

RED CLOUD

Events

Nov. 24, 5 p.m., Thanksgiving Day Table Tennis Championship.

Tour

Nov. 12, 9:10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seoul Namsan Tower & Itaewon shopping, sign up by Nov. 10; Nov. 26. 8:30 a.m., Osan shopping.

CAMP STANLEY

Tours

Nov. 12, 9:40 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seoul Namsan Tower & Itaewon shopping, sign up by Nov. 10.

YONGSAN

Events

Nov. 19, 5K Fun Run, Collier Community Fitness Center, registration opens 1 hour prior to run time, free, 736-4588.

Tours

Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Injae X-Game Resort bungee jump & ATV trip, $60 bungee jump & ATV ride, $40 bungee jump only, $30 ATV ride only, 723-3291; Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Everland Amusement Park trip, $35, sign up by Nov. 25, 723-3291.

