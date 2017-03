Okinawa Beach Openings

CHURASUN BEACH OPENING: March 26, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; swimming in the ocean, marine activities and more; Tomigusuku city, 15-minute ride from Naha Airport; free; 098-850-1139.

YAEYAMA BEACH OPENING 2017: March 18, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; swimming, traditional local entertainments, announcement of Miss Yaeyama, treasure hunt on the beach, live performance and more; Tsukigahama Beach, Iriomote Islands, five-minute drive from Uehara Port of Iriomote Islands; 0980-87-6252.

ANA INTERCONTINENTAL MANZA BEACH RESORT: March 18; earliest beach opening in Japan; attractions at ANA Intercontinental Manza Beach resort; 098-966-1211.

MAESATO BEACH OPENING 2017: March 18, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; swimming, banana boat rides, ocean viewing by boat and more at ANA Intercontinental Ishigaki Resort, Ishigaki Islands, 20-minite ride from New Ishigaki Airport; free; 0980-88-7111.

FUSAKI BEACH OPENING: March 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; snorkeling and marine sports at Fusaki Resort Village, Ishigaki Islands, 20-minute rdie from New Ishigaki Airport; free parking; 0980-88-7000.

MANZA BEACH OPENING: March 19, 1-5 p.m.; commemorating an opening of athletic theme park Manza Ocean Park, along with free rides on underwater submarine and dragon boats 1:30-5 p.m.; ANA International Continental Manza Beach Resort, 90-minute ride from Naha Airport; 098-966-1211.

KARIYUSHI BEACH OPENING: March 24, 9 a.m.; at Kariyushi Beach Resort Hotel, 80-minute ride from Naha Airport; 500 yen, but free parking; 098-052-4093.

RESONEX BEACH OPENING: March 26 or April 3, 9 a.m.-noon; enjoy marine sports like riding banana boat, swim in the ocean, along with food booths and more; free; Nago city, 90-minute ride from Naha Airport; 098-053-8021.

JAL PRIVATE RESORT OKUMA: March 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; harii dragon boat race, fish-catching derby, and more, followed by shrine ritual ceremony at JAL Private Resort Okuma, Kunigami village, 100-minute ride from Naha Airport; 750 yen, guests free; 0980-41-2140.

CHURASUN BEACH OPENING: March 26, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; swimming in the ocean, marine activities and more; Tomigusuku city, 15-minute ride from Naha Airport; free; 098-850-1139.

KANUCHA BEACH: March 26, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; featuring live hula dance and Hawaiian live band, along with water attractions at Kanucha Ocean Park, Kanucha Bay Hotel & Villas Nago; free for guests, 1,500 yen adults, 500 yen children; 0980-55-8880.

NAMINOUE BEACH OPENING: April 2; at Naminoue Beach (Wakasa Beach), 15-minute ride from Naha Airport; free; Umisora Koen 098-863-7300.

ZANPA BEACH OPENING: April 2, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; beach opening ceremony and a 50 percent discount for all marine activities in the afternoon; 70-minute drive from Naha Airport, parking available; 098-958-3833.

MIYAKOJIMA BEACH OPENING 2017: April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Maihama Beach, known for its beautiful white sand, opens and events include shell hunting and kayaking; Miyako Island, 20-minute ride from Miyako Airport; free; 0980-73-1881.

KUMEJIMA EEF BEACH: April 3; beach opening at Eef Beach near Kumejima Eef Beach Hotel Okinawa, attractions, and ritual praying for safety throughout the season by Honganji Temple’s priest; 27-minute ride from Kumejima Airport, parking lot available; 098-896-7010.

NIRAI BEACH OPENING: Early April; enjoy beach opening at a beach run by Yomitan village next to Hotel Nikko Alivia, 60-minute ride from Naha Airport or 75-minute ride by airport limousine bus; parking lot available; 098-982-9111.

NABEE BEACH OPENING: Early April; beach opening at Nabee Beach (Onna Ocean Park); 098-966-2900.

ON-NA-GO BEACH OPENING: April 8, noon.-3 p.m.; swimming in the ocean taiko (Japanese drums), Eisa dance, treasure hunting and more at On-Na-Go Resort Village (Kise Beach), five-minute ride from Kyoda I.C. on Okinawa Express; free admission, 1,000 yen buffet lunch adults, 500 yen kids; 0980-52-5151.

CHATAN SUNSET BEACH: April 14; beach opening at Chatan Koen Sunset Beach, 10-minute ride from Okinawa Minami I.C. on Okinawa Express; 098-936-8273.

ARAHA BEACH OPENING: April 14, 9 a.m.; enjoy coral-covered forest in cobalt-blue ocean and marine activities at Araha Beach, 30-minute ride from Naha city; free; 098-926-2680

ZAMAMI VILLAGE BEACH OPENING: April 15; beach opening at Ama Beach, a beautiful shallow beach, featuring Eisa dance, Hula dance, fish-catching, swimming in the ocean and more; five-minute ride from Zamami Port; parking lot available; free; 098-896-4321.

GINOWAN TROPICAL BEACH: April 22; enjoy swimming in the ocean, shell hunting, fish-catching and more; Ginowan city, 40-minute ride from Naha Airport; 098-897-2751. 098-897-2764.

THE WHALE CHANNEL TOKASHIKI ISLAND BEACH OPENING: April 22, noon-3 p.m.; traditional beach opening ceremony by a Shinto priest, followed by taiko drums, Eisa dance and more at Aharen Beach, 20-minute ride from Tokashiki Port or 35-minute high-speed ferry or 70-minute ferry ride from Tomarin (Naha Port); 098-987-2430.

AZAMA “SUN SUN” BEACH OPENING: April 22; swim in the ocean and marine attractions, including water-skiing, banana boat riding and watercraft riding; 50-minute drive from Naha Airport; 098-948-3521.

NISHIHARA MARINE PARK KIRA KIRA BEACH: April 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; beach opening ceremony, followed by hula dance and Hawaiian live band, water attractions and more; 35-minute drive from Naha Airport, parking lot available; 098-944-5589.

UKEN BEACH OPENING: April 23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; marine activities at man-made beach equipped with dressing rooms and showers, Uruma city, parking available; 70-minute drive from Naha Airport; 098-974-7772.