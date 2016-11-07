Off-base events

A beautiful kudamono (pipe) chrysanthemum flowers in the center. Petals of the chrysanthemum are shaped like pipes. Japan's symbolic flower in the fall, chrysanthemums are exhibited at many chrysanthemum festivals.

Events are as accurate as possible at press time. Since times or event schedules can change, please verify events before attending.

Japan

NATIONAL AMATEUR BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2016 (Osaka): Through Nov. 8; 2016 Japan Inter City Baseball Champion, Toyota and 31 qualified teams to compete at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Dome Mae Station on Hanshin/Kintetsu Lines; 1,000-1,200 yen adults, 500 yen middle school students, kids free; 03-3213-6776.

YOKOHAMA ANTIQUE WORLD (Kanagawa prefecture): Nov. 11, noon-5 p.m. & Nov. 12 & 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 250 antique dealers at Pacifico Yokohama, Exhibition Hall C, a three-minute walk from Minato-Mirai Station, Minato-Mirai Line; 1,000 yen three-day ticket, 800 yen advanced tickets; 04-2925-1455; www.kottouichi.com/heiwajima/heng_bang_gu_dongwarudo.html.

MEIJI JINGU BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2016 (Tokyo): Nov. 11-16; 11 college teams, along with 10 senior high school teams compete at Meiji Jingu Stadium; 1,300 yen adult, 500 yen student; 0180-993-589; www.jingu-stadium.com/english.

TORINO ICHI (Tokyo): Nov. 11 & 23; some Shinto shrines hold a festival of the rooster, which lasts through the night, on the days of rooster — Nov. 10 & 22— and the biggest festival is at Otori Shrine in Asakusa, Tokyo. Rakes are sold to “rake in” good fortune.

YOKOSUKA HISTORIC CAR DAY (Kanagawa prefecture): Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; featuring 150 historic cars made before 1974 including Austin, Morris, Rover, Jaguar, Ford, Honda, Nissan and more at Kurihama Flower World; 1 Shinmei-cho, Yokosuka, 15-minute walk from Kurihama Station, Keikyu and JR Yokosuka Lines; free; 090-2672-2756.

SAKURA JIDAI MATSURI FESTIVAL (Chiba prefecture): Nov. 12; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; features people dressed as samurai warrior, Buddhist monk, doctor, re-enacting casual lives during Edo Period (1603-1867) in town; rental kimono 2,000 yen (reservation necessary); 10-minute ride from Sakura I.C. on Higashi Kanto Express or 10-minute walk from Sakura Station on Keisei Line; 043-486-6000.

2016 AUTOBACS SUPER GT TWIN RING MOTEGI GT 250 KM (Tochigi prefecture): Nov. 12 & 13; chance to enjoy two final races of 3rd (alternative race) and final round of eight round races at Twin Ring Motegi Circuit; 5,200 yen adults, 2,600 yen students, kids free/open tickets, or 10,000 yen adults, 1,600 yen kids/designated seats; 0285-64-0001; www.twinring.jp/english.

ATSUGI INTERNATIONAL STREET PERFORMANCE (Kanagawa prefecture): Nov. 12 & 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; street performances including juggling, comedy, entertainment and music at Atsugi Koen, Hon Atsugi Station North Exit Square, Ichibangai Street, Atsugi Chuo Koen and other areas; 046-225-2840.

NARITASAN PARK AUTUMN FESTIVAL (Chiba prefecture): Nov. 12-27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; events include live performances by koto and shakuhachi (bamboo flute), free open-air tea ceremony on weekends; 10-minute walk from JR Narita Station on Narita-Line; 0476-22-2102; www.nrtk.jp/lang/en/events/09_momiji.html.

TSUKINOISHI MAPLE PARK AUTUMN NIGHT ILLUMINATION (Saitama prefecture): Nov. 12-27, 5-9 p.m.; river cruise and ropeway during daytime; five-minute walk from Kaminagatoro Station on Chichibu Railways; 0494-66-3311.

HIROSAKI CASTLE AUTUMN CHRYSANTHEMUM AND MAPLE LEAF FESTIVAL (Aomori prefecture): Through Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; chrysanthemum in bloom and maple leaves turning red at the Botanical Garden in Hirosaki Park, one-minute walk from a bus stop of Shiyakusho-mae Koen-mae after taking a bus at No. 6; 300 yen adults, 100 yen children; 0172-35-3131; www.hirosaki.co.jp/en.

AJINOMOTO STADIUM FLEA MARKET (Tokyo): Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; about 800 booths; five-minute walk from Tobitakyu Station, Keio Line; free; 03-3226-6800; www.ajinomotostadium.com/english.

GRAND SUMO TOURNAMENT — KYUSHU BASHO (Fukuoka prefecture): Nov. 13-27; year-end tournament at Kyushu Basho; 03-5608-3012; www.sumo.or.jp/En.

10TH ASIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2016 (Tokyo): Nov. 14-20; top 1,500 swimmers from Japan and Asian nations compete in swimming, springboard jump and synchronized swimming at Tokyo Tatsumi Swimming Pool, 10-minute walk from Tatsumi Station on Yurakucho Line; 2,000--15,000 yen; 03-5320-7723.

SHICHI-GO-SAN: Nov. 15 is a day of prayer for the healthy growth of young children. Shichi-go-san translates to seven, five, three. Around Japan, 3-year-old boys and girls, 5-year-old boys and 7-year-old girls visit a Shinto shrine with parents. Most girls wear kimonos and most boys don haori jackets and hakama trousers when making their visit. One of the most popular destinations in Tokyo is Hie Shrine in Akasaka.

NARITASAN SHINSHOJI TEMPLE CHRYSANTHEMUM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Through Nov. 15; annual chrysanthemum festival since 1883 in the precincts of Shinshoji Temple, 10-minute walk from JR Keisei Narita Station; free; 0476-22-2111.

NIKKOZAN RINNO TEMPLE NIGHT ILLUMINATION (Tochigi prefecture): Through Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m.; night illuminations synced with live music at the Shouyou Garden of Nikkozan Rinno Temple, five-minute ride (2.5 km) on Route 119 from Nikko I.C. on Kita Kanto Express; 500 yen; 0288-54-0531.

TAKAHATA FUDOSON CHRYSANTHEMUM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Through Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1,500 chrysanthemums; five-minute walk from Takahata Fudoson Station on Keio-Line or a 30-minute ride from Shinjuku Station; free; 042-591-0032.

NIKKO SOBA FESTIVAL 2016 (Tochigi prefecture): Nov. 18-20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; taste soba (buckwheat noodles) by soba making specialists in Japan, along with attractions at Nikko Daiyagawa Koren, shuttle bus available from Shimo Imaichi on Tobu Nikko Line, JR Imaichi and Nikko Stations on Nikko Line; 0288-21-5170.

CHRYSANTHEMUM FESTIVAL AT KAMEIDO TENJIN SHRINE (Tokyo): Through Nov. 20, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; chrysanthemum in bloom, along with concert by members of New Nippon Philharmonic Orchestra on Nov. 22; 15-minute walk from Kameido Station on JR Sobu Line; free; 03-3681-0010.

OEDO ANTIQUE FAIR (Tokyo): Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; in the courtyard of Tokyo International Forum, 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, one-minute walk from Yurakucho Station, JR Yamanote Line; www.t-i-forum.co.jp/english/index.html.

KASAMA INARI JINJA CHRYSANTHEMUM FESTIVAL (Ibaraki prefecture): Through Nov. 23; Kasama Inari’s Chrysanthemum Festival which begun in 1890 and is Japan’s oldest; 70-minute ride from Ueno Station on Joban Line to Tomobe, then take a 10-minute ride to Kasama Station on Mito Line; 0296-73-0001; www.kasama.or.jp.

SANKEIEN GARDEN – KIKU REDISCOVERY (Kanagawa prefecture): Through Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; varieties of kiku (chrysanthemum); 10-minute bus ride from JR Negishi Station; 500 yen adults, 200 yen kids; 045-621-0634/5; www.sankeien.or.jp/pdf/guidemap_english.pdf.

FUJI KAWAGUCHIKO AUTUMN LEAVES FESTIVAL (Yamanashi prefecture): Through Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; red maple leaves along Fuji Kawaguchikohan Maple Corridor (Kawaguchiko Museum of Art Street), and local products and handicrafts on sale; Maple Corridor illuminated until 10 p.m. on Kawaguchiko Museum of Art Street, north side of lake; 0555-72-3168; www.fujisan.ne.jp/index_e.php.

HIBIYA PARK CHRYSANTHEMUM FESTIVAL 2016 (Tokyo): Through Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; chrysanthemum are in bloom; two-minute walk from Kasumigaseki Station on Marunouchi or Chiyoda Lines; 03-3232-3097.

NAGANO EBISU FIREWORKS FESTIVAL (Nagano prefecture): Nov. 23, 6-8 p.m.; the fes-tival was originally started in 1899, and 15,000 fireworks display by skilled fireworks experts at Saigawa Dai-ni Ryokuchi Koen; 20-minute walk from JR Nagano Station; 026-227-2428.

TOGAKUSHI SHIN-SOBA FESTIVAL 2016 (Nagano prefecture): Through Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; enjoy tasting buckwheat noodles for 2,000 yen; one-hour ride from JR Nagano Station; 026-254-2541.

TOKYO SUMMERLAND FLEA MARKET: Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; 300 booths ; 600 Kamiyotsugi, Akiruno city; 042-558-0441; www.summerland.co.jp.

MOUNT TSUKUBA MAPLE TREE FESTIVAL (Ibaraki prefecture): Through Nov. 30; enjoy a hike in site of red leaves of maple trees, along with events such as taiko (Japanese drums) performance 5 p.m. Nov. 5, making and tasting rice cake, open-air tea ceremony and more at Mount Tsukuba Cable Car Summit Station; illuminated mountain view from cable car, every 20 minutes 5-8 p.m. weekdays Nov. 16-22, and weekends Nov. 3-27; 1,050 yen adults, 500 yen children until 5 p.m., 1,000 yen adults, free children after 5 p.m.; 40-minute bus ride from Tsukuba Express Tsukuba Station; 029-869-8333.

MOUNT TAKAO MAPLE TREE FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Through Nov. 30; enjoy a hike and see the leaves of maple trees turning autumn red, along with events including tasting cup of new sake, local crafts and more at Takao Forest Center, Kiyotaki Station on cable car, JR Takao Station or Takaosanguchi Station on Keio Line;042-643-3115.

YOKOHAMA CHINATOWN FOOD FESTIVAL: Through Nov. 30; enjoy Chinese snacks with tea, dim sum, parent and child Chinese cooking classes, 1 p.m. Nov. 12 & 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and more; 15-minute walk from JR Ishikawa Station on Keihin Tohoku Line; 045-662-1252.

NAGATORO AUTUMN FESTIVAL (Saitama prefecture): Through Nov. 30; river cruise, rafting, rental bikes and more available during the daytime; Nagatoro Station on Chichibu Railways, free parking lot at Dai-ichi shogakkou (1st elementary school) 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20, 23 & 27; 0494-66-3311; www.nagatoro.gr.jp/en.

TOKYO METROPOLITAN FESTIVAL 2016: Through Dec. 11; Japan’s leading performing arts festival at Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Owlspot Theater, Nishi-Sugamo Arts Factory, Ikebukuro Nishiguchi Park, Morishita Studio and more; 03-6388-0119; www.festival-tokyo.jp/en/index.html.

VAN GOGH AND GAUGUIN: REALITY AND IMAGINATION (Tokyo): Through Dec. 12, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fri., closed Mon.; featuring selected 60 items of Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) and Paul Gauguin (1848-1903) from Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam and others on display at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 1,600 yen adults, 1,300 college students, 800 yen senior high school students; 03-5777-8600; www.g-g2016.com/english.html.

SALVADOR DALI EXHIBITION (Tokyo): Through Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fri.; featuring more than 250 art works by Dali (1904-1989) from the collection of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, Madrid; the Salvador Dali Museum, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and more; National Art Center, Nogizaka Station on Chiyoda Line, or five-minute walk from Roppongi Station on Hibiya Station; 1,600 yen adults, 1,200 yen college students, 800 yen high school students; http://salvador-dali.jp/english.

LUCAS CRANACH THE ELDER: 500 YEARS OF THE POWER OF TEMPTATION (Tokyo): Through Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., until 8 p.m. Fridays, closed Mondays; art of Lucas Cranach The Elder, one of the artists of the German Renaissance, on display at The National Museum of Western Art, one-minute walk from JR Ueno Station; 1,600 yen adults, 1,200 yen college students, 800 yen senior high school students; www.nmwa.go.jp/en/exhibitions/2016cranach.html.

TOKYO DISNEYSEA 15TH ANNIVERSARY: THE YEAR OF WISHES (Chiba prefecture): Through March 17; commemorating the 15th anniversary of the opening of Tokyo DisneySea, featuring special show Crystal Wishes; www.tokyodisneyresort.co.jp.

SEIBUEN AMUSEMENT PARK - FISHING POND (Saitama prefecture): Through May 7, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, until 8 p.m. weekends; rainbow and mountain trout fishing; 2,100 yen adult, 1,400 yen children; Seibu Yuenchi Station on Seibu Tamako Line; 04-2922-1371.

FISH UP AT LAKE AKIKAWA (Tokyo): Through May, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; enjoy lure-fly fishing at Wonderful Nature Village, part of Tokyo Summerland; fee charged, 1,000 yen rental fishing pole; 2 mile ride from Akiruno I.C. on Ken-o Express; 042-558-3634.

Okinawa

21ST OKINAWA WOODY FAIR: Nov. 10-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; featuring wooden furniture, accessories and toys produced on Okinawa on sale at Plaza House, shopping Center Fair Mall 1F, 2F & 3F; 098-877-8588.

24TH YONAGUNIJIMA MARATHON: Nov. 12, 1 p.m.; start at Yonaguni Middle School, 25 km race followed by 10 km race; 4,000 yen for adults; 0980-87-2241; http://welcome-yonaguni.jp/marathon.

19TH TARAMAJIMA MARATHON: Nov. 12, noon; 24.3 km, followed by 10, 5, 3 km runs and 3.5 km walk at 9:30 a.m., starting and ending at Tarama Village Office, 15-minute drive from Tarama Airport; 098-79-2260.

TOUR DE OKINAWA BICYCLE RACE 2016: Nov. 12 & 13; features touring events and races for more than 4,600 participants including men’s championship race (210 km), eight cycling events and 13 road races for citizens; NPO Tour de Okinawa Office 0980-54-3174; www.tour-de-okinawa.jp.

ALL-OKINAWA AUTUMN BULLFIGHTING: Nov. 13, noon., bull vs. bull; and Eisa dance at Ishikawa Multi-purpose Dome, Uruma city, 70-minute drive from Naha Airport; 3,000 yen; 098-965-5634.

IRIOMOTE SHICHI FESTIVAL: Nov. 13 noon-2:30 p.m.; shichi is a festival for appreciating a good harvest and praying for good health and another harvest; Sonai and Hoshidate districts of Taketomijima; www.painusima.com/en-taketomijima.

THE 37TH TSUBOYA POTTERY FESTIVAL: Nov. 17-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; masters exhibit their works, including jars and other goods, sold for 20-30 percent off the market pricel visit booths, including a pottery square, where people can make shisa (lion dog) masks and use the pottery wheel; Naha Tsuboya Elementary School; 098-866-3284.

South Korea

SEOUL DANCE FESTIVAL: Nov. 3-26; biggest dance festival held in Korea at Arko Arts Theater and other sites; Hyehwa Station (Seoul Subway Line 4, Exit 2); +82-2-1330.

SEOUL LANTERN FESTIVAL: Nov. 4-20; the event feartures lanterns on the Cheonggyecheon Stream in Seoul; Cheonggyecheon Plaza to Supyogyo Bridge; +82-2-1330; www.seoullantern.visitseoul.net.

BANGEO FESTIVAL (Jeju Island): Nov. 17-20; celebrating bangeo fish (yellowtail), largely caught in this area, and visitors can try fishing and sample some of Jeju’s other specialty foods and more at Moseulpohang Port, 50-minute drive from Jeju International Airport; +82-2-1330; http://english.visitkorea.or.kr/enu/ATR/SI_EN_3_2_1.jsp?cid=697447.

PAJU JANGDAN SOYBEAN FESTIVAL (Gyeonggi province): Nov. 18-20; Jangdah soybeans produced in the Paju province are regarded for their taste and nutritional value. Visitors can taste soybeans and learn how to make dishes with soybeans including tteok (rice cakes) at Imjingak Plaza; take bus to the festival site from Munsan Station (Gyeongui Line); +82-2-1330; http://english.visitkorea.or.kr/enu/ATR/SI_EN_3_2_1.jsp?cid=293252.

GWANGJU WORLD KIMCHI FESTIVAL: Nov. 18-22; learn more about kimchi and fermented food culture with programs at Gwangju Kimchi Town.

ARARIO MUSEUM IN SPACE (Seoul): Through July 31; historic site — the Space Group building built in 1971 — has opened its doors with inaugural exhibition featuring 143 artworks from 35 artists; 10,000 won adults, 6,000 won ages 14-19, 4,000 won ages 5-13.