Mother’s Day dinner from Langwieden Farmers Restaurant lived up to the hype

Baked salmon served with mashed potatoes was one of the main courses on offer at the Farmers Restaurant in Langwieden, Germany, on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021.

When a restaurant gets five stars from a dozen reviewers, including one who describes the chef as a magician, it has a lot to live up to.

But the Farmers Restaurant in the tiny village of Langwieden, near Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, meets the expectations the glowing reviews set it up for. And it has a moving back story.

I was looking for a Mother’s Day treat when I found Farmers. It was offering a three-course set menu for around $25, including a bottle of sparkling French wine and a complimentary rose. And it had all those five-star reviews.

The menu featured asparagus soup or salad to start; beef with red wine gravy, chicken supreme or baked salmon served with a side of roast or mashed potatoes, rice or fries; and chocolate cake for dessert. Beverage options were sodas or bubbly wine from France’s Alsace region. That was the easiest decision to make — we ordered two bottles of crémant d’Alsace.

I asked if they could do a vegetarian main course for my guest and something instead of cake, which I can’t eat. They — or as it turns out, he, because Farmers is pretty much a one-man show — suggested either ratatouille or pasta with a veggie sauce, and a fruit platter for dessert.

We chose asparagus soup to start, ratatouille for one main course and salmon for the other, both with mashed potatoes; and one piece of chocolate cake and a fruit platter for dessert. In early May, the restaurant was only doing takeout because of coronavirus restrictions, so I arranged to pick up our meals at 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Irish music was playing when I walked into the small indoor dining area, festooned with shillelaghs, green hats and beer steins. German and American flags hung on the wall next to a door that led to the kitchen area, where I saw two men working over a stove.

One of them, the chef-magician, who introduced himself as Ovidiu Cracut, emerged after a few minutes with three bags. One contained two full-sized bottles of crémant d’Alsace — for the price, I was expecting single-serving bottles — and the others, our food.

Originally from Romania, Cracut came to Germany in 2017 from Ireland where he had lived for 20 years and worked his way up from kitchen porter to business owner and chef. One of the highlights of his career, he said, came in the early 2000s when he rubbed shoulders at the Four Seasons Hotel in Dublin with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, who were in town for a meeting.

But in 2016, the floor fell out from under Cracut when his 35-year marriage ended abruptly.

After floundering for a while, he took the youngest of his four sons, then 16-year-old Matthew, and headed back to Romania. But on the way, they stopped in the Kaiserslautern area to see relatives, and Cracut ended up staying, opening the Farmers Restaurant in 2018.

“The owner said to me, ‘It’ll never work. Nothing has ever worked here,’” Cracut told Stars and Stripes. “Three years later, he loves me so much. ‘You brought this place back to life,’ he tells me. It’s crazy.”

Since Matthew went back to Ireland just before Christmas 2018, Cracut has thrown himself into the restaurant “so I don’t feel alone.”

He sold 60 meals on Mother’s Day, including ours which included enough asparagus soup for four people, two good-sized slabs of salmon with bechamel sauce, ratatouille and a dozen scoops of mashed potato. The fruit platter — melon, raspberries, strawberries, grapes, kiwi fruit, orange slices and small orange berries that I think were seaberries — was so good, the cake went untouched.

The salmon was simple, tasty and plentiful. The ratatouille, made with grilled eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and zucchini drizzled with a tomato sauce and herbs and topped with melted cheese, was crazy-good.

Last week, Cracut met with Ramstein officials to get clearance to operate a food truck on base. He expects the truck to be up and running in about a month.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “Americans could be eating Farmers burgers and fish and chips at Ramstein soon.”

And ratatouille — Cracut said he would add it to the menu.

Location: Hauptstrasse 5c, 66894 Langwieden. Fifteen minutes from Ramstein, 30 minutes from Kaiserslautern, 40 minutes from Baumholder, five minutes from LRMC.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, closed Wednesday; also open for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours may vary, so check ahead.

English menu: A la carte is in German, special menus in English on Facebook. Owner speaks English.

Cost: The Mother’s Day menu was 22.50 euros, or about $25. Prices on the small a la carte menu range from about $5.50 for a salad to $21 for Farmers Cordon Bleu. Irish stout is available when COVID restrictions allow deliveries. U.S. credit cards accepted, except American express. Restaurant is takeout only until coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Information: +49 (0)6372 991-9190; www.facebook.com/TheFarmersLangwieden