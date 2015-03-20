WWII veteran remembers a struggle through Europe ... and a happy postwar life

NAPLES, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Whistling shrapnel peppered the field. Artillery shells rained down from the German lines, exploding just above the ground — a hellish scene of smoke and flame. Six hundred yards away, dozens of American GIs hunkered down, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Crossett had to get them out.

“Well, they were in a field. They were in foxholes, and they refused to come out,” he recalled Tuesday at his North Naples home. “Those shells were coming in, and they were afraid of getting caught in a shell burst. I went out there to encourage the leader of the platoon to start bringing the men back to the company commander so we could move away. They were panicked to the point where they would not get out of their foxholes. I went out to tell them, ‘Come on, you can get out. I came out here to get you, so let’s go.’ ”

The platoon leader crawled up and followed the staff sergeant through the smoke and the flame to safety.

Crossett's Silver Star sits in a nice wooden case alongside a Purple Heart.

The young man from Philadelphia didn’t expect any medals as an ROTC cadet in college until 1942.

“They commandeered us into the Army,” Crossett said. “They put us out.”

After basic training in Camp Swift in Texas, he was inserted into “Ozark” — the 102nd Infantry Division.

“Every year, we would have a reunion in Missouri,” the 93-year-old veteran said. “It quit three years ago — too few of us are left.”

Crossett made landfall in France in September 1944, three months after D-Day, the massive Allied invasion of mainland Europe.

All through basic training, his soon-to-be bride, Estella, or Lea, and Crossett exchanged letters. The 75-year-old notes sit in a heart-shaped box Lea made herself.

“You’re not going to read through those,” she said sternly. “Those are between us.”

The two barely started dating before Crossett left, but still wrote sweet letters the whole time.

“Well, we really didn’t know each other very well when he went,” she said. “We dated maybe a month before he left, then I went to Grove City College.”

The two met on a double date — but not with each other.

“We had different dates for the double date,” Crossett said.

“Well I was dating his friend,” his wife said. “What was the guy’s name?”

“Curtis.”

“Curtis?”

“Yeah. And my girlfriend was Peggy. I knew her a longer time.”

“And it was two months later he called me to go out.”

Crossett actually dumped the old girlfriend for the woman who would become his wife of 70 years.

"(Lea) was attractive and less of a bombshell than Peggy,” he said. “Peggy was a little bit on the risqué side. She was chancy, and I thought you were more stable and dependable, and that’s one of the reasons I was attracted to you.”

“I remember his jacket. I thought he was adorable, but I didn’t think of dating him,” Lea Crossett, 91, said back. “I was very surprised when he called. He said, ‘This is Chris Crossett.’ And I remember saying, ‘Oh, Chris,’ and I should have said, ‘Who?’ ”

“How many years ago was this?” Crossett asked.

“Seventy-two years ago, probably.”

“So you’re thinking about what you should have said 72 years ago?" he laughed.

Not long after, Crossett was in Western Europe.

“We were in reserve off the line at Übach, Germany,” he said. “These guys were cooking up fried potatoes on a stove in the kitchen. Some guy ran up the stairs and said, ‘Get out of here.’ The man pulled a Bangalore torpedo trigger. It was an ammunition dump in the basement, and he said the whole thing is going to blow.

“I took his advice and got out of the building, ran about 50 yards before it exploded and pulverized the building,” Crossett continued. “I was peppered with brick fragments. There were about seven, eight guys standing at the kitchen stove cooking fried potatoes, and they weren’t about to leave those fried potatoes. The building blew up, and they went with the building.”

A Bangalore torpedo is a long pipe stuffed with explosive used to clear barbed wire.

“I didn’t get the Purple Heart from that,” Crossett said. “You have to get injured from enemy fire.”

It wasn’t long after when the man from Philly earned the medal reserved for wounded soldiers.

“It came in from the enemy’s line as we were advancing through this town to take the next town,” he said. “The shrapnel came in. You could hear it whistling. It was an 88. I dove into a vestibule, and, surprisingly, the shrapnel came in after me.”

The huge 88 mm artillery shell burst above Crossett, ignoring the cover he hid behind.

“It could have hit my eyes. It could have hit my brain. That shrapnel is piercing,” he said. “It comes out at very high velocity. It’s sharp metal. Somehow, my mouth was open. It went through my mouth, out my cheek and had minimal damage.”

Five upper teeth are fake, but the scar is gone.

The Allies were tearing through Europe, driving the Germans back, until December 1944. A massive German army appeared in the Ardennes Forest, putting huge strain on Allied lines. The Battle of the Bulge was the last major German offensive of the war.

"There was a lot of confusion, a lot of fear, because you had a whole German army of tanks and infantry that came en masse at the Americans, and they hadn't seen anything like this in volume," Crossett said.

Crossett got back to Philadelphia in January 1946 and married Lea on Nov. 23. The two eloped to Elkton, Maryland.

“Well, everyone was eloping there,” his wife recalled. “I never dreamed of a huge wedding. I didn’t care.”

“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money, because I didn’t have a lot of money,” Crossett chimed in. “It was the justice of the peace who was the pastor.

“I remember handing the guy $5, he wanted $20, and that killed our honeymoon because we didn’t have any money left,” he continued. “We went to Washington, D.C. We went to the Broadmoor. We spent the night there. On your honeymoon night, you called your mother to report everything was going well.”

The two had four daughters in Philadelphia before moving to Maryland for 47 years, then coming to Florida three years ago.

So what’s the secret to a 70-year marriage?

“Compromise,” he said. “I’d compromise with everything she said.”

“Maybe that was it,” she laughed.

