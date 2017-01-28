WWII museum acquires German document demanding US surrender
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 28, 2017
NATICK, Mass. — A suburban Boston museum with a huge trove of World War II-era items has acquired two key documents, including one from the Germans demanding the U.S. surrender.
The Natick-based Museum of World War II says the latest additions "epitomize the American spirit at the end of the war."
The museum says it acquired the English version of a German letter demanding the U.S. surrender at Bastogne, Belgium, in 1944.
That demand prompted U.S. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe's legendary retort: "NUTS!"
McAuliffe and the 101st Airborne Division were able to hold Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, considered one of the U.S. military's greatest triumphs.
The museum says it's also acquired an original and previously unknown mimeographed period copy of the Potsdam Proclamation, which had called for Japan's unconditional surrender.
Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe and his staff gathered inside Bastogne's Heintz Barracks for Christmas dinner Dec. 25th, 1944. This military barracks served as the Division Main Command Post during the siege of Bastogne, Belgium during WWII. The facility is now a museum known as the "Nuts Cave."
