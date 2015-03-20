WWII-era plane pulled from the depths of Lake Michigan now on display in Virginia Beach
By STACY PARKER | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: March 25, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Past the
This is home to Virginia Beach’s
One of the newest additions is an iconic WWII dive bomber recovered from the bottom of
The museum recently landed the antique plane — a Douglas SBD Dauntless. Dauntlesses would fly in a steep dive directly toward a target and are famous for delivering fatal blows to four Japanese fleet carriers during the Battle of Midway in
“If there was a type of airplane that won the war, it was this one,” said museum Director
In 1994, as part of a large operation to retrieve naval aircraft from
It’s in pretty good shape despite sitting on the bottom of a lake for 50 years, Chetwynd said.
The deep, cold conditions helped preserve it. After it was recovered, the
The plane first went to
Though it’s missing some parts, including the wings, many elements remain intact. A side panel was removed, and visitors can see flare tubes inside the tail of the airplane.
“It’s a bit like an archaeological dig going through the airplane,” Chetwynd said.
The original tail hook, a small box of light bulbs and the pilot’s seat belt buckle, stuck in the open position after
The museum has been obtaining parts to restore the Dauntless and will eventually fly it over
Visitors can see the aircraft through the end of March before it’s restored.
