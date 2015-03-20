WWII B-17 waist gunner and Korean War flight surgeon is honored at Alpha Airfest in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — Donald Patterson said he could not think of a better way to spend his 90th birthday than at Alpha AirFest on Saturday at the Joplin Regional Airport, surrounded by family, friends, pilots and historic and acrobatic aircraft.

Patterson, of Joplin, was given VIP treatment beneath a canopy tent posted in front of the airstrip, allowing him the perfect view. He even got to indulge in his favorite kind of cake — German chocolate. Patterson grinned from ear to ear as planes soared and buzzed through the air overhead.

When Patterson was 17 years old, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served as a waist gunner on a B-17 through the end of World War II.

“I said, ‘I’d like to be a gunner on an aircraft.’ They gave me an air-cooled .50-Caliber machine gun. I was with the 91st Bomb Group.”

Patterson was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross and a Purple Heart for his service.

“I didn’t do anything spectacular, except I survived,” he added.

He described the B-17 as noisy and cold but added: “I really enjoyed flying. I liked being up there. It gets in your blood.”

After his military service, he used the G.I. Bill to become a doctor.

“I thought that I would like medicine, for better or for worse,” Patterson said.

During the Korean War, Patterson served as a flight surgeon for the U.S. Air Force, spending six months in Korea and more time in Japan.

“I just loved it,” Patterson said. “I loved being a flight surgeon. I had to go when the wing left, so we went all over the world. We never knew where we were going to go, when we were going to go and when we were going to get back.”

Patterson, who served as a family physician in Joplin for about 40 years, helped deliver more than 2,000 babies, and many former patients introduced themselves to him throughout the day.

Historic aircraft

Pilot Matt Conrad sat underneath a North American B-25 (Mitchell) bomber while wearing a tan-colored, fire-retardant uniform. The plane was made famous during the Doolittle Raid in 1942, when 16 of them launched from the deck of an aircraft carrier to bomb Japan just four months after Pearl Harbor.

Conrad said he began flying in 1985 at the age of 24, but that wasn’t his first flight.

“I really got involved in flying when I was 3 years old and my uncle, who was a World War II pilot, took me flying,” Conrad said. “Ever since then, I’ve been interested in World War II and aviation. In 2001, I got involved in this organization, which is called the Commemorative Air Force. We’re a national organization committed to restoring and educating people on World War II airplanes.”

The Commemorative Air Force brought three of its vintage planes for show and ride demonstrations; the other two planes were a Grumman torpedo bomber and an Aeronca L3, used for observation.

“We want to educate the public on what these planes did in World War II and what the sacrifices were that the crews made in flying these airplanes for our freedom,” Conrad said.

Shockwave, a truck powered by a jet engine, also made an appearance Saturday, blasting flames as it raced across the asphalt against a plane.

“We’ve been excited for the air show for a long time, since they quit having it, and now they started it again, which is awesome because look at all of the kids that are out here,” said Scott Renick, an air show spectator from Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Bridget Dierks traveled with her family from Springfield to attend the air show. She was spread out on a blanket and gazed up at the planes overhead during their acrobatic maneuvers.

“We have a toddler who is very into airplanes, and it seemed like the perfect fit for a good Saturday,” Dierks said. “It’s been really fun. We didn’t know what to expect ... but it’s been quite wonderful, and on a beautiful day, too.”

