World War II veteran remembers Christmas overseas

FREDERICK, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Christmas drinks and beribboned presents were unexpected luxuries in December 1945 in war-ravaged Europe.

Even after the Germans surrendered in May 1945, ending World War II, times remained tough for the troops and residents in the mountains of northeast Italy.

Louis Heon recalled the meager rations, frigid temperatures and the bare-bones shelter where he spent much of that winter, along with fellow members of the U.S. Army 88th Infantry Division. Heon, 20 years old at time, was homesick, sleep-deprived and "living in a constant of fear," he said.

Amid the bleak circumstances, fleeting moments of joy stood out, and remain vivid memories today for Heon, 90, a Frederick County resident.

Seated in his wheelchair at Genesis HealthCare in Frederick on Wednesday, his eyes watered as he recalled the moments of holiday cheer during wartime.

He remembers being sent to deliver an envelope to a man who lived in the mountains, about 10 miles from his camp. He didn't know what the letter said. His only instructions were to hand it to the resident of the small mountainside cabin.

The man opened the letter as soon as he arrived, and quickly burst into tears of joy. The letter, sent from the Hessian captain of the German army, shared the news that the man's son had been released from German captivity and would soon return home.

"It was very emotional," Louis Heon said. "It was really something."

Soon after receiving the good news, the man produced a bottle of brandy hidden under his carpet, inviting Louis Heon and the other soldiers with him to join in a celebratory drink.

"He proceeded to get us all juiced up on that stuff," Heon said with a smile.

In another story, he recalled when he and two other soldiers surprised the children at a nearby orphanage with a delivery of gifts. The three small bags of presents were not much — spare rations, scarves and gloves, and even a tobacco pipe.

The recipients were overwhelmed with gratitude at the gesture, he said.

"The nuns started crying, then the children cried, then, well, we all were crying," he said.

"They likened us to the three wise men," he added, explaining how the orphanage was in the midst of its Christmas pageant when the soldiers arrived on Christmas Eve.

Absent the comforts of home or traditional Christmas festivities, these events were bright spots in his memories of service. He has shared the stories each holiday season since with his ever-expanding family — four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"I guess I thought it was of interest," he said of his decision to retell the stories.

His daughter Jane Heon said her father's retelling never fails to make her cry, no matter how many times before she's heard it before.

His wartime memories have become an integral part of the family's Christmas tradition, the orphanage story in particular. Louis Heon shares the memory around the Christmas dinner table.

This year, each of the grandchildren will receive an envelope with a typed copy of his story, too, Jane Heon said.

Asked if his wartime experiences changed how he viewed the holiday, Heon replied: "Oh, yes."

He served in 1945 and 1946, two Christmases away from home.

The story of the man whose son was to return home has resonated with him, especially since he became a father, thinking of his own children, he said. The orphan children's joy at the meager presents made him appreciate all the more the types of festivities his family enjoys during their holiday celebration.

"It makes you think," he said. "It changes you."

