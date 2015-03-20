Work continues on Wilmington's US Colored Troops sculpture modeled from Civil War soldier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — When Stephen Hayes set out to honor the United States Colored Troops who fought against so many odds in the Civil War, it wasn't just about creating a sculpture.

From the beginning, it was about remembering the faces of the men history has too often forgotten.

The USCT regiments, officially formed after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, were made up primarily of African-American men who took up arms to defend the newly attained concept of freedom for all. They weren't always welcome on the battlefield to stand shoulder to shoulder with their white counterparts, and the Confederate forces charging toward them were known to be particularly brutal if they got them in their line of sight.

But they bravely stood firm in this opportunity to prove themselves as good soldiers and good citizens, especially in the final stages of the Union's campaign to capture Wilmington in 1865. They were the primary combatants at the Battle of Forks Road , a smaller yet consequential clash that marks its 156-year anniversary on Feb. 20 and 21.

During the battle, USCT regiments bore the brunt of the action and took most of the casualties. It's on this site, now home to the Cameron Art Museum , where Hayes' bronze sculpture to these men will be placed in November.

When the Durham -based artist started to envision his piece, he came to the museum with an idea for how to distinctively represent these men.

He wanted to locate descendants of the USCT and present-day reenactors of the regiments to serve as models for the 11 men who will be featured in the forward marching work. Through a physical casting process of their faces, he wanted to incorporate the men who carry on the torch of the USCT in what will be the first figurative sculpture of African-Americans in New Hanover County .

"I feel it is important to have people be a part of the process," Hayes said. "I want this work to give the community a new idea of what monuments could look like and feel like. Pulling these faces from people, some of who descended from the U.S. Colored Troops, gives it a life-like quality."

As of February, the nine of the 11 figures have been sent to Carolina Bronze in Seagrove, N.C. , where they are going through the bronze process.

Hayes said his mixed-media creations of the men will be made into a rubber mold, then a plaster mold and then a wax mold. From there, a ceramic shell is made, into which the liquid bronze will be poured.

He delivered the first nine figures to the company last March, the day before it closed up operations for COVID-19. He was also out of his studio at Duke University for much of the spring and summer last year due to shutdowns.

The final two figures will be handed over in March to begin the bronze process.

With those delays, the museum pushed the unveiling back a full year to November 2021 , around which it plans to hold programs and exhibits speaking to the history of African-Americans role in the war.

With the finish line quickly approaching, Hayes is pleased with the work even if COVID-19 has disjointed the process.

"There have been so many breaks where I've not been in the studio because of COVID-19," Hayes said. "But it is coming down to the end and I am happy."

The incorporation of USCT descendants and re-enactors became a priority for the Cameron Art Museum after Hayes' suggestion, even hosting his 12-hour casting of 17 people in November 2019 .

During that marathon session, CAM deputy director Heather Wilson said Hayes would ask those sitting for the cast to imagine they were the men of the USCT who walked the very grounds the museum is on, where wartime earthworks are still preserved.

In addition to the castings, the museum has been working to sift through hand-written historic military records of no less 5,000 names of men who served with the U.S. Colored Troops. From those, they are working to line up dates to identify the 1,600 men who fought at Forks Road , so Hayes can include their names on his sculpture.

Simone Mills Allen is a member of the USCT project's fundraising committee and one of the many who volunteered to help research the staggering list of names. Her husband Allen, a Vietnam veteran, was also one of those who was cast for the sculpture.

Allen said it is tedious but rewarding work because she didn't know anything about the U.S. Colored Troops before signing onto the project.

"I come from a family veterans," she said. "My father was a veteran, my uncles were veterans and my husband is a Vietnam veteran. To be able to help tell this story of veterans is exciting because I have so much respect for veterans, especially Black veterans who fight for this country and have fought for this country while still not being treated like first-class citizens."

Like all those involved, Allen is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Hayes' work this fall after what will then be several years of research, fundraising, unexpected delays and continuously impressive results.

"Stephen just amazes me," she said. "One time I asked him what other mediums he works in and he said he can make anything out of anything I put my hands on. That is a true artist for you."

The sculpture is also a tribute to CAM's long-standing relationship with USCT reenactor regiments, having started commemorating their efforts at the Battle of Forks Road with living history events in 2005.

After landing the grant to commission the sculpture after Hurricane Florence in 2018, Wilson said the opportunity spoke to the peculiar position it is in at the cross roads of art-focused mission and the historic nature of its grounds.

"We have always known we are in this odd position as an art museum to also be the stewards of a historic site that has this extraordinary story," she said. "We hope this sculpture sparks dialogue and unites us and our common history. We want it to give agency and inspiration to young people who can see their faces represented in it."

