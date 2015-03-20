Woman shares story of surviving US firebombing of Japan in WWII

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Tribune News Service) — As a young girl in her native Japan, Yoko Teats watched her home go up in flames after it was firebombed by American planes during World War II.

Half a world away, Bob Herrmann, as a young American boy, was going door to door collecting grease, newspapers and other material that could be donated to the U.S. military to help create explosives.

"I've apologized to her," said Herrmann, now a close friend of Teats.

Teats, now 85 and accompanied by Herrmann for support, on Wednesday shared the story of her childhood survival of the United States' firebombing campaign during World War II. The audience at Pittsburg State University was filled with students from PSU and Fort Scott Community College, as well as a few members of the public.

World War II begins

Teats was born in Hiroshima in 1932 and grew up in that city, where her family had moved when her father accepted a job as a geography and geology teacher. Her childhood, despite the outbreak of war, was generally a happy one; her fondest memories include collecting insects and butterflies and examining rocks and minerals with her father.

"Schoolwork kept me busy," she said, "because we went to school 11 months a year, six days a week."

Her older brother was drafted as a student-soldier when we was attending college, but he never served on active duty, she said. The family eventually moved to a smaller town outside of Hiroshima.

Teats recalls one night — she believes it to have been in June 1945 — when American planes suddenly began dropping firebombs on her town. The assault lasted for hours, and her family's house was hit with three of the bombs that ignited upon impact.

It was, she would later find out, part of a firebombing campaign that the United States carried out against Japan in the last year of the war. The campaign began March 10, 1945, when U.S. B-29 bombers flew over Tokyo in the dead of night and dumped clusters of bombs equipped with a then-recent invention: napalm. Raids left Tokyo a smoldering expanse of charred bodies and rubble. Similar attacks followed on more than 60 other Japanese cities.

From January 1944 until August 1945, the U.S. dropped 157,000 tons of bombs on Japanese cities, according to the U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey. It estimated that 333,000 people were killed, including the 80,000 killed in the Aug. 6 Hiroshima atomic bomb attack and 40,000 in Nagasaki three days later. Other estimates are significantly higher. Fifteen million of the 72 million Japanese were left homeless.

Surviving the fires

In Teats' town, the fires created by the bombs that night spread quickly. Her grandmother gathered up the children and fled to safety in some shelters at a nearby park, ordering Teats, who was a young teenager, to stay in the house and continue to fight the fires. So the girl did, collecting water from the kitchen and the bathroom to pour on the fires as calmly as she could.

Herrmann, now 82, said he was unsurprised at the young girl's reaction to being left behind, given that the Japanese traditionally give much respect to their elders.

"Her grandmother gave her specific instructions to stay in the house and fight the fires," he said. "She obeyed what the grandmother said."

When Teats finally left the house, she saw many people had been burned. Others dove into a lake in the park to escape the fires, but Teats didn't want to join them.

"I decided if I had to die, I would not be in the water," she said.

After the bombing had stopped, Teats was reunited with her family. They returned home to find that they had lost everything. They eventually returned to rebuild in their town, she said.

In August 1945, the United States dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, effectively ending World War II. Teats said her family was not in Hiroshima at the time, and she only ever saw pictures of the devastation.

After the war, Teats worked as a typist in an American military hospital and on a military base. The jobs, she said, were easily obtained because she had been learning how to read and speak English in school. It was at the military base that she met and fell in love with an American soldier.

"At this camp, I met my future husband," she said. "I checked him out. I went to the filing room and found his file and checked out his health, his family's background, his finances, his education. When I finished, I found him worth marrying."

A 'pretty amazing' story

Teats came to the United States in the 1950s at age 24 and raised a family; more than 50 years later, she is a widow and lives in Independence, Kansas. Her son, James Teats, lives in Frontenac and works for the Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union; her grandson, Jacob Teats, is a senior at Pittsburg State.

The third-generation Teats said he learned of his grandmother's story when he was a young boy and used it as the subject of a writing contest when he was 10.

"It's pretty amazing, and it definitely gives me a different perspective on things," he said.

One of the people in the audience Wednesday was Jason Gates, a PSU student who previously was stationed south of Tokyo during a tour of duty with the U.S. Navy. He said he was impressed and amazed by Teats' story of survival.

"Just seeing the devastation, the pictures — it's not something I would wish on anyone," he said.

