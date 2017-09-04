Volunteers sought to help rehab buildings at historic fort

A barracks building that was built in 1848 at the Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit could house 500 soldiers at once. Photographed on Sept. 19, 2009.

DETROIT — Volunteers are being sought to help rehabilitate buildings at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is working with the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition and other organizations on the effort.

Organizers say volunteers will learn basic preservation carpentry, masonry, painting, and window repair skills. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The site in southwest Detroit features an 1848 limestone barracks building, a military star-shaped fort, commanding officers house, Spanish-American War guard house and the Tuskegee Airmen Museum.

The fort is on the National Register of Historic Places. The site also contains a Native American burial site dating back more than 1,000 years.