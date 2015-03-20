Veterans want to have warship named for Iwo Jima photographer Joe Rosenthal
By JEANETTE STEELE | The San Diego Union-Tribune | Published: March 13, 2017
SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — Joe Rosenthal, a 33-year-old Associated Press photographer at the time, took the iconic picture of Marines raising the American flag during the bloody World War II battle of Iwo Jima.
The photo boosted the spirits of the nation and became an enduring symbol of pride for the United States and the Marine Corps.
Does Rosenthal deserve a U.S. Navy warship to be named for him, for that contribution?
Some Marine veterans in the San Francisco area think so.
They are former Marine combat correspondents and Rosenthal was a member of their association during his long follow-on career at the San Francisco Chronicle, which first wrote about this effort.
They’ve started a petition drive to convince the Secretary of the Navy. The website is ussjoe.org.
Their argument is that — aside from becoming possibly the most reproduced photograph in American history — the image anchored the 1945 Seventh War Bond drive, raising $26 billion for the war effort.
The photo also graced a U.S. postage stamp that sold 137 million copies.
The Marine Corps embraced Rosenthal and one of their own, and the Department of the Navy awarded him the Distinguished Public Service Award.
Rosenthal died in 2006 at age 94.
jen.steele@sduniontribune.com
©2017 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
UN drops sanctions on former Afghan warlord to facilitate peace talks
North Korea vows ‘merciless’ response to US-South Korean war games
Questions hover over Army drone’s 630-mile odyssey across western US
2 Marine women say photos of them put online without consent
Pence used a private email account to conduct state business
Senate Marine veteran pushes new war authorization