US Army, Virginia finalize long-pending land exchange at Fort Monroe

RICHMOND, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe's State of the Commonwealth address included a brief mention of significant news for Fort Monroe and Hampton: The state and the Army have finalized a long-pending land exchange.

The deal will cede control of the fort's marina and the North Gate parcel, a key step before the areas can be developed under Fort Monroe's master plan. Authority Executive Director Glenn Oder called the step "huge for the future of the property."

The state will pay $23.1 million for the 70-plus acre tracts, and that money will be used to address traffic concerns outside Army posts in Virginia, according to John Harvey, McAuliffe's secretary of veterans affairs and homeland security. A memorandum of agreement was signed Tuesday, Harvey said.

The Fort Monroe land deal grew from lengthy negotiations that once included a potential swap of land the Virginia Department of Transportation owns near Arlington Cemetery. Oder, the Fort Monroe Authority director, said the new deal will allow the authority to look at a potential Marina expansion and to develop a parcel between Mill Creek and the fort's north gate.

"A potential development site with lots of restrictions," Oder said.

"This solves a lot of problems, I think," said Harvey, McAuliffe's secretary of veterans affairs. "I was kind of proud of this one. We got it moving. It had been stuck for a long time."

©2017 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)

Visit the Daily Press at www.dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

