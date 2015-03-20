Tuskegee airman marker to be dedicated in Orange, Virginia

Before 1940, African Americans were not permitted to fly for the U.S. military. However mounting pressure from mainstream media and efforts from civil rights organizations led to the creation of the first all African-American training squadron. Student pilots were trained into fighter pilots beginning in July 1941, at Tuskegee Army Air Field, Ala. Capt. Andrew Maples Jr. is shown second from left.

ORANGE, Va. (Tribune News Service) — One who gave his life for his country in World War II will be honored Saturday in a ceremony in the town of Orange.

Capt. Andrew Maples Jr., a Tuskegee airman who perished while he was leading a group of fighter aircraft on a bomber escort mission to Hungary, will be remembered at noon as dignitaries dedicate a state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The public is invited to the ceremony in Taylor Park at South Madison Road and West Church Street. That’s near the marker’s location across from Emmanuel Baptist Church, where the event will be held indoors if it rains. The marker’s spot is on land once owned by the Maples family, and is where Andrew Maples Jr. grew up, the Orange Downtown Alliance says.

Maples, who was raised in Orange County, died when his P–47 Thunderbolt went down over Italy’s Adriatic Sea on June 26, 1944. While listed as missing in action, Maples was promoted to captain and awarded the Air Medal. The 24-year-old airman’s body was never found.

Declared dead in June 1945, he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart by the Army.

In 1941, the Virginian completed the Civilian Pilot Training Program at Hampton Institute (now Hampton University). He graduated from the Army’s Advanced Flying School at Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Air Field on Jan. 14, 1943.

The Tuskegee school’s graduates were the nation’s first African–American military aviators, the subject of many books and the 2012 feature film “Red Tails.”

The nation’s military was segregated, so the all-black Tuskegee airmen formed the Army Air Force’s 332nd Fighter Group and 477th Bombardment Group.

“Despite encountering blatant racism, the 332nd earned one of the best fighting records of the war,” David A. Maurer of the Charlottesville Daily Progress has written. “Today, the Tuskegee Airmen are generally regarded as being some of the best pilots of that conflict.”

Commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, Maples deployed to Italy with the 301st Fighter Squadron.

Today, in Italy, Maples’ name is inscribed on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial.

His brother Harold, another Orange resident, was also a Tuskegee airman.

All together, six Maples sons served in the U.S. armed forces, according to the Norfolk Journal and Guide. Their father, Andrew Maples Sr., served in World War I.

A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Orange was named for Capt. Maples. His name also appears on a memorial in Richmond for Virginia airmen who were killed in action during World War II, according to the Journey Through Hallowed Ground.

Andrew Maples Sr., a New York resident whose lungs were damaged in WWI, married Julia Michie of Orange. He moved with her to her hometown, in hopes the fresh air would improve his health.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources, which must authorize state historical signage, voted last year to approve the marker for Andrew Maples Jr.

For more information about Saturday’s ceremony, call Jane Ware at 540/672-2197.

