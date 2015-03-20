The World War II museum in the driveway

HOUSTON (Tribune News Service) — Jake Cosgrove, 14, may be Houston's most unlikely museum boss.

Dedicated to "educating minds and building character for life," his Mini World War II Museum opened early this summer in his family's driveway. Staged there at 223 E. 12th St. every other Saturday morning (including this weekend, Oct. 29) , the exhibit has become a must-stop for strollers in the Houston Heights.

By midmorning one recent museum day, visitors jammed the display table shoulder to shoulder as Cosgrove, a slight young man with glasses, delivered a college-level discourse on the artifacts.

"I don't make long boring speeches," Cosgrove said. "But my message is: Don't let this history repeat itself."

His exhibit includes bayonets, uniforms, a field radio, Nazi paper dolls, photos taken by American and German troops and the discharge papers awarded his maternal great-grandfather, Navy reservist Victor Ravel, as the war drew to a close.

Among the rarest items is an ashtray featuring German military insignia that was fashioned from a 1940-vintage bullet, a fragment of a 1938 artillery shell and — as a cigarette brace — a bent 1938 French coin. Such "trench art" was crafted by soldiers on both sides to while away the hours.

The most poignant artifact, arguably, is a snapshot of a German soldier, apparently at leisure, on a horse; the most problematic, a swastika-bearing automobile flag, which Cosgrove shows only upon request. Acknowledging that some visitors might recoil from the hateful emblem, he nonetheless asserted, "You can't erase history."

Cosgrove's one-man driveway exhibit is the latest example of the venerable Houston tradition of idiosyncratic museums; others in town celebrate everything from oranges to funerals, from art cars to telephones.

Within weeks of its opening, the teen's museum was the talk of the neighborhood. On one occasion, the youth was invited to set up a his collection at Manready Mercantile, a Houston Heights clothing and antiques merchant.

"It was neat to see a young person with such knowledge and care for vintage things," said sales associate Abbie McKenzie. "He's a really cool kid. Any time he's ready to set up down here, we're ready for him."

Cosgrove's collection has grown through donations from neighbors, who, inspired by the teen's enthusiasm, probed attics for war relics. Other items have come from area antique stores and from World War II military vets, with whom Cosgrove corresponds via the Internet.

The teen said that meeting a score of WWII veterans at a Washington, D.C.-area airport was a "life-changing event."

Among them was Richard Grove, 89, a former Navy aviation bombardier who lives in Florida. "This young fellow comes up and says, 'Thank you for your service,'" said Grove, who had come to the nation's capital for a gathering of veterans. "It didn't take long before this unusual young man expressed his high level of interest in World War II.... I was extremely impressed."

Grove gave the museum a photo of his old warplane and a replica of his naval wings pin.

Airports have not always been so delightful. Once, when Cosgrove had packed a bullet-studded "trench art" ashtray in his carry-on luggage, an airport screening device detected gunpowder residue. Security officers took a dim view of his acquisition.

The teen's father, John Cosgrove, a college history major, said that Jake's interest in old things likely was spurred by trips to antique stores and estate sales. "We'd drag the kids along," John said.

Jake's sister, 13-year-old Phoebe, wasn't interested. Jake, though, was hooked. His first purchase, a $20 box camera, came when he was in the fourth grade. He casually asked for an ebay password, remembers his mother, Yvonne Cosgrove. Only later, when she received a winning bid notification, did she understand the request's significance.

"I said, 'Do you know that you've just bought a $20 camera? You're going to pay for it.'"

Cosgrove successfully worked off his debt, and more acquisitions followed. With the purchase of a World War II American army helmet, he found his collection's focus.

The museum, which will continue its run through the school year provided that Cosgrove maintains his grades, simply grew out of the teen's "desire to share his collection, one on one," Yvonne said.

John added: "He wakes up on Saturdays and says, 'It's museum day!"

