The Monuments Man and the princess

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Tribune News Service) — I never knew Clyde Kenneth Harris. My great uncle died before I was born. He was 39 when a cerebral aneurysm took his life in 1958.

I knew enough, though, to know he was a big deal.

The youngest of four boys from Maud, my grandfather's brother was artistically gifted. He was president of his fraternity at the University of Oklahoma and won a scholarship to study interior decoration in Paris.

World War II prevented Clyde from studying in France. But his love of art led him to a Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives (MFAA) unit in Germany, where he would meet and marry a real-life princess.

In a castle, of course.

Princess Cecilia Victoria Anastasia, Zita, Thyra, Adelheid of Prussia was the daughter of Crown Prince Friedrich Wilhelm of Prussia and the granddaughter of the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II.

"She is of the House of Hohenzollern," Uncle Clyde told The Saturday Evening Post in September 1957. "Her ancestry traces back through Queen Victoria, Catherine the Great, Mary Queen of Scots, to name some familiar ones."

Turns out Uncle Clyde didn't think he had enough game to win over royalty.

That's according to Kira Harris Johnson, of Fort Worth, Texas, the couple's only child. Kira was in Oklahoma City on Oct. 13, and shared her father's story with the Redbud Women's Club at the Edmond home of Gayle Keeton.

After Clyde passed away, Kira found her dad's Army trunk full of letters exchanged by her parents, who corresponded for three years before marrying.

"He was so fond of my mother, but he couldn't possibly propose to her because he felt like he wasn't worthy of asking a princess to marry him," she said. "And he had to come back to the United States and establish his business."

'Beloved guest'

Uncle Clyde, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, was a Monuments Man. His job was to help Prince Ludwig of Hesse find valuable works of art belonging to his family that had been lost or stolen.

That's when he met Princess Cecilia, who had fled Potsdam with her mother and siblings after the Russians invaded Germany. She was staying with her cousins at a castle near Darmstadt when Clyde came to the door.

"He goes about trying to help this family try to find the things that were stolen from them," Kira said. "So that was my father's first initial meeting with my mother."

Clyde endeared himself to Cecilia's family and helped her cousin recover the Holbein Madonna, a famous painting that recently sold for $40 million, Kira said. Clyde also helped the family recover silver and jewelry stolen by an American officer, who had shipped the valuables back to friends and family in the U.S.

"He became very much a beloved guest in their castle," she said. "He was personally invited to parties there. She and my father became fast friends.

Back home, Clyde's parents were unhappy about their son's relationship with a German princess and her relatives, Kira said.

"Americans hated Germans at the time, and so there was a lot of hostility toward fraternizing with Germans," she said. "He was being entertained by these Germans; he was friends with these Germans, and (his parents) were horrified."

Clyde eventually returned to Amarillo, Texas, where he had moved before the war to start an architecture and design business. For three years, the two exchanged letters, their daughter said.

Clyde got engaged to a woman in Amarillo. Cecilia, meanwhile, was engaged to another man in Germany. She had been considered a prospective bride for Prince Edward VIII of Wales, who later married Wallis Simpson.

"They were sharing their stories with each other, and then the woman in Amarillo broke up with my father, decided not to marry him," Kira recounted. "And my mother would write these consoling letters and say 'what a fool that woman is.' "

Clyde settled in Amarillo after oil was discovered in the Texas Panhandle. He knew people would need homes built and decorated.

"These people had all this money and no taste, and they trusted my father's expertise, especially after he returned from Europe," Kira said.

'Fairy tale romance'

The time had come for Clyde to travel to Europe to buy furnishings for clients.

"Since he was going back there he decided he would find my mother, who was at the time visiting her father in Switzerland," Kira said. "He stepped out of the train, and he met my mother ... and all they did was take one look at each other, and that was the end of it."

Clyde and Cecilia planned a wedding in 10 days and were married at the Hohenzollern Castle in the Black Forest of southwestern Germany.

"This is the family seat, since most places were lost in the East, this was the only real castle that survived in the west," said Kira, who was christened in the castle.

Clyde and Princess Cecilia, who died in 1975, made their home in Amarillo. Kira, who was born in 1954, was 4 years old when her father died.

"This was a huge, fairy tale romance, and it was international news," she said. "As wonderful as it was, it was a rather tragic ending.

"My poor mother, who had lost everything already (in the war), comes to Amarillo ... and was left alone with me. We were going to move back to Germany, but my mother elected to stay in the States. She felt that it was my father's wish that I be raised as an American."

