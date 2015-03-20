Surgeon in Vietnam War found lifelong devotion to the military

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — Billy Gondring stood at attention, hand held smartly to his forehead, just beneath the rim of a military helmet. The black-and-white picture finds itself next to a bit of verse about the end of World War II, the work of a warrior-poet in waiting.

Dr. William Gondring, 72 years later, laughs in considering his younger self. “It’s the best salute I’ve ever done,” he says.

The first-generation American would live the dream of his nation, a St. Joseph kid, a son of working-class roots, who became a successful surgeon. But the pull of this dream always led him back to the military, about which he felt an unceasing fidelity.

Gondring would go to Vietnam in the earliest stages of that war, in January 1965, a Navy lieutenant working at an antiquated hospital in the Mekong Delta city of Rach Gia.

His stateside medical training hardly prepared him for treating the diseases of the tropics, the gorings of water buffaloes, the wounds of war and the handling of patients once enemies have stolen your antibiotics.

Workdays became an exercise in improvisation. When the power went out during surgery, a jeep provided the cranking power for a generator.

Fourteen months of this, seeing unspeakable injuries, might have chased him forever from the military. Instead, Gondring would build his orthopedic practice in St. Joseph while never letting a commitment to the service get far from his reach.

“I felt I had a responsibility,” he says, “and my responsibility was to the military.”

Gondring learned an early work ethic. He had a lawn-mowing business as a boy, and he threw newspapers each morning for the St. Joseph Gazette and, late each Saturday, stuffed the funny pages into the Sunday edition.

His mother, Wilamina Ostwald, had come to the United States in May 1913, having traveled from Dubcowka, on the Volga River in Russia, through Ellis Island. His father, also named William, had a job at Beaty Hi-Klas Grocery, where he got his son a deep-freeze job in the ice cream department.

“You always work. Study, learn, work and never stop,” Gondring says. “And attention to detail is the secret to success. It reflects in what you do.”

After going to St. Joseph Junior College and the University of Missouri, Gondring attended Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, signing up there for a Navy program that allowed him a summer of clinical experience on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge.

During a surgical internship, he met “the prettiest student nurse to ever graduate from the University of Oklahoma.” Not only that, Phyllis had a card that allowed him to eat free at the university’s hospital cafeteria, a welcome perk for someone paying for an education on a salary of $151 a month.

Married since June 1964, they would live in 35 places over the decades. Since 1976, they have resided in St. Joseph, with a second home now on Kauai.

The two had volunteered to go to Vietnam, she as a civilian nurse, but the war had escalated and the State Department canceled their joint journey. Phyllis returned to Oklahoma, and her husband went to Rach Gia, near the end of the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

“We took care of all the bad guys, all the good guys,” Gondring recalls. “I operated on every one of them equally, and with equal care.”

Not that the enemy reciprocated in this. Gondring would sleep with a firearm under his pillow. Signs in town would read, “Have you done your good deed for the day, killed another American?”

The precision of science constantly gave ground to political and cultural chaos. He encountered on several occasions an assassin known as Killer Houng, perhaps supported by the CIA and with lots of local enemies and acolytes. Treating his wound on one occasion, Gondring worked with a gun barrel under his chin.

Another time, local residents donated blood and, not understanding the concept, rioted outside the hospital to get their blood back.

Gondring learned enough Vietnamese to piece together a conversation with enemy combatants.

“I relieved their wounds, and I would ask them, why are you fighting, who are you fighting against, where are you fighting from?” the doctor remembers. “I kind of found out that everybody was fighting for some crazy reason that was so different, it wasn’t this philosophy or that philosophy.”

His later endeavors had the singular philosophy of healing. Gondring’s command helped in the development of an expeditionary medical facility, with 950 personnel, that got deployed in the first Gulf War.

He spent time in El Salvador taking care of military health problems and later made multiple trips to Honduras, with other St. Joseph medical professionals, to provide humanitarian care.

As a delegate to an international land mine convention, Gondring took a role in efforts to destroy 7,500 of these explosive devices in the Croatia-Bosnia-Serbia region.

As long as there are wars, there will be doctors dedicated to healing. Gondring retired from military involvement in 1997, and he has also stepped away from surgery.

Recently turning 80, the veteran sorts through his experiences and says hard work, sound training, a strong family and good humor got him through.

He recalls spending time in Europe with the Soviet attache to Croatia, a Cold War veteran coming from a different philosophical background. Still, Gondring found some common ground.

“He was a spy,” the St. Joseph doctor says, “but he was a nice spy.”

©2017 the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Visit the St. Joseph News-Press at www.newspressnow.com/index.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

