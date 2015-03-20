Stonewall Jackson statue defaced at Civil War battlefield in Virginia

A statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, West Point Class of 1846, at Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia.

A statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson at a Civil War battlefield in Virginia was vandalized, officials said Tuesday.

The statue at Manassas National Battlefield Park was splattered with white paint and the word "dead" was spray-painted on it.

An employee at the park confirmed the vandalism, but other details weren't immediately available. A National Park Service spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Manassas National Battlefield Park commemorates two battles between the Union and the Confederacy - one in 1861, when the armies "clashed for the first time," according to the battlefield's website, and another in 1862, when "Confederates won a solid victory bringing them to the height of their power."

The Jackson statue was erected in 1940, according to a history of the park on the National Park Service's website, and "tied the bronze statue and the recently established national battlefield park to the events surrounding World War II."

"Mounted atop an eight-foot base of black granite etched with Brig. Gen. Barnard Bee's immortal phrase, 'There Stands Jackson Like a Stone Wall,' the stalwart Jackson in the saddle projected the same strength and determination that Americans needed in the current perilous affairs," the website read.