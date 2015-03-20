Spanish-American War fort in Florida is sold to nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — A 19th-century gun emplacement once sold at a tax-deed auction was bought Thursday by a Jacksonville nonprofit that spent almost a year raising money for it.

“We own a fort,” said Jim McCarthy, executive director of the North Florida Land Trust, which told donors it would deed the Spanish-American War structure in Arlington to the National Park Service once it had a clear title.

“I think it’s a big win for the city, the citizens, the kids,” McCarthy said, although there are still details to work through.

The Park Service had discussed receiving the Fort Caroline Road property years ago from an earlier owner, but stopped because federal law doesn’t let agencies accept land with clouded titles.

The cloud existed because the boundary between the fort and a neighboring house was recorded wrong decades ago, so McCarthy said the trust and the neighbor negotiated a new boundary line that they’ll file in county records.

The fort, built in 1898, is down the street from the Park Service’s Ribault Monument, part of the Fort Caroline National Memorial.

A Park Service administrator signed a letter last year saying the agency wanted to receive the property. That letter became part of the stack of material the trust accumulated as it worked to raise $400,000 from the city, the Delores Barr Weaver Fund, the Jaguars Foundation and a string of supporters with their own stories.

The trust said Atlantic Beach resident Genevieve DeLoach raised $5,000 by asking friends to give to the trust instead of buying her gifts this past spring, when she celebrated her 100th birthday.

The biggest chunk of money came from City Hall, where the City Council approved $162,500 for the project in August.

A string of other donations followed, but the trust was still about $20,000 short, and remained that way for weeks.

Part of that hole was filled when an anonymous donor, who had already committed to making large matching donations if others put up their cash, added another $5,000 with no match needed.

And the man selling the fort, real estate investor David Radcliffe, agreed to drop his price by $15,000.

Radcliffe bought the property at a tax-deed auction in 2013 after Duval County took it as payment for years of unpaid property taxes.

Radcliffe said he had been looking for a riverfront lot when he paid $101,000 at the auction for land that was assessed around $350,000.

The fort, built into a bluff overlooking the St. Johns River, is almost unnoticeable from the street but is impressive up close.

Thick concrete walls and reinforced roofs were built for buildings supporting a pair of artillery pieces installed to protect Jacksonville from warships from Cuba that people worried would come up the river during the Spanish-American War. That worry was misplaced.

The war ended before the fort was completed, and the big guns were dismantled in 1899 and transported to another fort.

But the war proved important to the city’s history — throngs of soldiers were based in Jacksonville to prepare for combat, and many returned as civilians years later — and fans of the fort touted it as a unique remnant of the city’s military history.

The Park Service hasn’t announced plans for how the site will be maintained.

